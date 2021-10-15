T20 World Cup 2021: "If they make it through, I think they will upset a few teams" - Muttiah Muralidaran backs Sri Lanka to make an impact

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralidaran feels the Sri Lankan outfit are capable of causing a couple of upsets if they make it to the Super 12s stage of the tournament. The nation will first have to oust the likes of Namibia, the Netherlands and Ireland in the qualification stage of the tournament.

Sri Lanka have a good record when it comes to the T20 World Cup. They have three final appearances to their names, out of which they emerged victorious on one occasion in 2014. But as of late, Sri Lankan cricket has seen a gradual decline, which concerns the legendary spinner.

Muralidaran praised the team's spin bowling contingent, which includes Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Dhananjaya de Silva. The former cricketer was critical, however, of the side's batting unit.

The batters were exposed in their most recent international assignment against South Africa, a series where they were whitewashed by a 3-0 margin. While speaking to the ICC, Muralidaran said:

"The spinners are very good, whereas the batting is a little bit weaker, but if they can step up and manage decent totals, then the bowlers can defend them. If they make it through, I think they will upset a few teams."

The Sri Lankan side will be led by Dasun Shanaka, who led the team to victory against India in a T20I series in July.

The team has capable players who can reach the Super 12s: Muralidaran on the Sri Lankan squad

Muralidaran retained faith in the team to perform well at the tournament to get past the qualification stage. He also highlighted the state Sri Lankan cricket has fallen to in recent times. Muralidaran added:

"From a Sri Lankan perspective, the team will have to go through qualifying in the first round. The team has gone down in the last five or six years and it's the first time in our history that it has happened to us. Frankly speaking, we were not good enough, and have not played good enough cricket which is why we are in this position. But the team has capable players who can reach the Super 12s and have an impact, but first they have to qualify."

Also Read

Sri Lanka will kick start their T20 World Cup campaign in Oman in the qualification round with a clash against Namibia on October 18 (Monday).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sri Lanka be able to cause a few upsets at the T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes so far