T20 World Cup 2021: “India’s approach fearful in a format that demands action” – Sunil Gavaskar

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is critical of India’s approach in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup. He stated it lacked the “fearlessness” that the format demands.

With consecutive losses against Pakistan and New Zealand, India are at the brink of exit in the marquee tournament. They now depend on net run rates and upsets to qualify for the semi-final.

In his column for the Times of India, Sunil Gavaskar stated:

“The word ‘fearless’ has often been used about the Indian team in recent months, but what has been seen is a fearful approach to a format which demands constant action and upheaval."

“We have also heard captains and coaches saying they are not afraid to lose while going for a win. It’s easy to say that when you know your position is secure even if you lose. Now is the time to show it.”

Despite two powerful shows in the warm-up matches, India fell flat once the tournament began. Losing two tosses and batting first, India managed to score at 6.53 in their two matches. They claimed just two wickets, making this their worst outing in tournament history.

“For India to have that chance to qualify, they need wins by massive margins in their games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. Then if New Zealand falter somewhere, they have that slim crack in the door to barge in,” the 72-year-old added.

Afghanistan won’t be easy opponent for India: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar called Afghanistan tough opponents for India. With two big wins and a narrow loss from their three matches, the Afghans are well on course for a semi-final progress. If they beat India, they have a history in sight.

Citing a close encounter between the two sides at the 2019 World Cup, Sunil Gavaskar highlighted the strength of the Afghanistan side. They are laden with promising cricketers and the ever-looming threat of Rashid Khan.

“Afghanistan won’t be easy opponents. They ran India close in the 50 overs World Cup two years back, and it was excitement and inexperience that did them in that time. The T20 format is the one they love. They have mystery spinners and batsmen who love to smash the ball. Above all, they have Rashid Khan. So, India know they have a fight on their hands."

“Here’s where champion teams pick themselves up from the floor and come hard at the opponents. India have champion players, no doubt about that at all. But do they have that fight, that hunger to win after being softened up by Pakistan and New Zealand?” Sunil Gavaskar further added.

India play Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The teams haven’t met each other in this format for nine years. The two encounters so far have resulted in India’s favor, and if Afghanistan manages to turn the tide, it will be an end to India’s World Cup dreams.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Can India still qualify for the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-finals? Yes No 6 votes so far