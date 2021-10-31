T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur woo teammates with their dance moves

Team India players Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur were seen performing a couple dance in a video shared by Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika on her social media handles.

Ahead of their crucial encounter against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian players were seen sharing a light moment in their team hotel. Both Kishan and Thakur showcased their dancing skills while the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were seen enjoying the performance.

Ritika Sharma captioned the post:

"Our own little twinkle toes."

Watch the video here:

The Virat Kohli-led side will next be in action on October 31 as they take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. The contest promises to be an exhilarating one for fans as both sides are expected to go out all guns blazing as they look to get off the mark in the points table.

He is someone who can bring a lot of value to the team: Virat Kohli on Shardul Thakur

Speaking at a pre-match conference ahead of India's upcoming fixture, Virat Kohli pointed out that having someone like Shardul Thakur adds value to the team. He also acknowledged that the seamer has emerged as a consistent performer for the Indian side.

However, Kohli refused to give too much away regarding the team combination for the game against the Kiwis. He added that he could not reveal much regarding their plans. Here's what he said:

"He (Thakur) is a guy who is definitely in our plans, constantly making a case for himself. He is someone who can bring a lot of value to the team. What role he plays, or where, is something that I can't talk about right now."

The Indian bowlers struggled to make an impact in their opening contest of the tournament as they failed to pick up a single wicket against Pakistan. With Hardik Pandya not bowling, they also lacked a sixth bowling option in the game.

With the flamboyant all-rounder resuming bowling in the nets, it remains to be seen if the team management decides to let him have one more go or mixes things up by replacing him with Shardul Thakur.

