T20 World Cup 2021: "It's a challenge of the heart and head" - Matthew Hayden on Pakistan facing Australia in 2nd semi-final

Matthew Hayden contributed significantly towards the success of the Australian cricket team during his playing days. However, as a batting consultant for the Pakistan team, he hopes the Aussies will go down in their crucial semi-final showdown of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday.

As per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official release, the southpaw admitted to being emotionally connected with the Australian side, considering that he had been a part of the cricketing set-up there for a very long time.

Hayden also admitted that he has also established strong connections with Pakistani players and support staff. He emphasized how fascinating it has been for him to learn that spirituality plays an important role for the players. Here's what he had to say:

"It's a challenge of the heart and head. I have been part of Australian cricket for so long and obviously there is a strong emotional connect. But in a very short time, I have been able to establish a connect with this Pakistan team, their players, administrators and support staff."

The Babar Azam-led side have emerged as the team to beat in the multi-nation event. They have dazzled viewers with their superlative performances in the league stage of the competition. Pakistan will be keen to capitalize on the same momentum in their upcoming knockout fixture as well.

"Other than India, I don't think any other country in the world has such a passionate fan base" - Australia legend Matthew Hayden on Pakistan cricket

The 50-year-old noted that he regrets not being able to tour Pakistan as a player. The cricketer-turned-coach is pleased with the prospect of the Australian team visiting Pakistan next year for a series.

He opined that the country has a set of passionate fans, who deserve to be treated to top-notch cricket. India are the only other team to enjoy such tremendous support, according to the Aussie legend. He said:

"It was one of my regrets as a cricketer that I couldn't tour Pakistan. But it's great that Australia have announced the tour next year and I think it's time to embrace Pakistan."

Pakistan are currently unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2021. They are scheduled to take on Australia in the second semi-final of the tournament on Thursday, November 11. The Dubai International Stadium will host this exciting clash between the two star-studded sides.

