T20 World Cup 2021: "It's going to be pretty tough again"- Martin Guptill expecting a tough fight from Pakistan

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is expecting a tough fight from Pakistan in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

New Zealand and Pakistan are clubbed in Group 2 alongside former champions India and Afghanistan and a couple of qualifying nations. The Kane Williamson-led unit will open their campaign against Pakistan in Sharjah on October 26.

Speaking to the Stuff, Guptill said:

"They're a tough opponent and in these conditions, it's going to be pretty tough again. We're going to have to be on our A-game and bring it to them and not take a backward step, just like every other game that we play."

New Zealand and Pakistan have locked horns five times in the T20 World Cups with the 2009 champions leading the ledger 3-2. Overall, the Black Caps have emerged victorious in 10 out of their 24 meetings against Pakistan in T20Is.

"It was disappointing for everybody involved" - Martin Guptill on NZ tour of Pakistan getting abandoned

Pakistan will be motivated to prove a point when they take on Kane Williamson's team in the T20 WC given that the Kiwis called off their tour of the Asian nation at the last minute citing security concerns.

Guptill expressed his disappointment at the fact that the series couldn't go ahead and hoped for cricket to return to Pakistan in the near future. Guptill said:

"It was disappointing for everybody involved. We were all really looking forward to playing some cricket and getting a bit of game time before the World Cup and that wasn't to be. Pakistan were really looking forward to having some cricket back in their home country and we're all hoping that there is going to be cricket there again soon."

Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket has confirmed that they have begun talks with their Pakistan counterparts regarding the rescheduling of the abandoned tour.

According to a report in the New Zealand Herald, 'dialog is underway between NZC chief David White and PCB interim chief executive Saleem Naseer'.

PCB chief Ramiz Raja recently said that a positive update regarding the rescheduling of the New Zealand tour will be announced soon. Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India in Dubai on October 24.

