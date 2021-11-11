T20 World Cup 2021: "NZ get their sweet revenge" - Twitterati react after New Zealand enter finals by beating England 

New Zealand produced a sensational effort in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup to overcome the stern challenge of pre-tournament favorites England. Kiwi opener Daryl Mitchell (72* off 47) played a composed knock and accelerated at the right time to shepherd his side to a memorable five-wicket triumph.
Chasing 167, all-rounder James Neesham (27 off 11) played a blazing cameo to give momentum to his side after Mitchell laid the platform in the company of Devon Conway (46 off 38).
New Zealand suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup at the hands of Eoin Morgan's men. After two years, New Zealand have finally managed to level things in their competitive rivalry with England.
Fans and former cricketers were amazed by the sensational effort of both teams and took to Twitter to express their views after New Zealand emerged victoriously.
"James Neesham changed the momentum of the game for us" - Kane Williamson
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was all praise for Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham, who played starring roles in the team's successful chase. Williamson explained that Daryl Mitchell played smart cricket and utilized the match-ups to his advantage.
He further asserted that Neesham's cameo turned the match in their favour. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kane Williamson said:
"Not an experiment in terms of his character but that's something that stood out today and pretty much every game he has played. He brings real quality there and he stood up under pressure. Outstanding knock from Daryl Mitchell but just staying in there and playing small matchups was a great effort."
He added:
"We've seen it all tournament - depending on the surface and what is the short side, the chances come and Jimmy maximized it. We did have wickets in hand and that made the difference. He (Neesham) came out and hit the ball hard. That's what he does and it was a really, really valuable knock. He changed the momentum of the game for us. It was a game of really small pieces and you are always trying to win those small moments.
New Zealand will now face the winner of the second semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan. Kane Williamson and Co. will be hoping to bag their second ICC trophy this year after having already won the World Test Championship (WTC) in June.