T20 World Cup 2021: "NZ get their sweet revenge" - Twitterati react after New Zealand enter finals by beating England 

New Zealand produced a sensational effort in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup to overcome the stern challenge of pre-tournament favorites England. Kiwi opener Daryl Mitchell (72* off 47) played a composed knock and accelerated at the right time to shepherd his side to a memorable five-wicket triumph.

Chasing 167, all-rounder James Neesham (27 off 11) played a blazing cameo to give momentum to his side after Mitchell laid the platform in the company of Devon Conway (46 off 38).

New Zealand suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup at the hands of Eoin Morgan's men. After two years, New Zealand have finally managed to level things in their competitive rivalry with England.

Fans and former cricketers were amazed by the sensational effort of both teams and took to Twitter to express their views after New Zealand emerged victoriously.

Twitterati reacts after New Zealand get past England in an ICC knockout

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



Great knock by Mitchell

who was well supported by Conway & Neesham.



Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals.



Kudos to 🇳🇿!👏🏻 What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game.Great knock by Mitchellwho was well supported by Conway & Neesham.Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals.Kudos to 🇳🇿!👏🏻 What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game.Great knock by Mitchellwho was well supported by Conway & Neesham.Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals. Kudos to 🇳🇿!👏🏻 https://t.co/XYUrJzTpHK

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar ODI final that they should have won, Test they are winners and now this. Best team of this period? Surely one has to say if you have this record. @BLACKCAPS ODI final that they should have won, Test they are winners and now this. Best team of this period? Surely one has to say if you have this record. @BLACKCAPS

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #T20WorldCup Mike Atherton "They are through to another World Cup Final, they were close to winning the last World Cup in 2019, they are the World Test Championship winners. Across all formats New Zealand are the strongest team at the moment" #Cricket Mike Atherton "They are through to another World Cup Final, they were close to winning the last World Cup in 2019, they are the World Test Championship winners. Across all formats New Zealand are the strongest team at the moment" #Cricket #T20WorldCup

Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial Congratulations New Zealand!! Fantastic game of cricket, NZ never gave-up and waited for big overs in the end, very well executed. 👏👏 Congratulations New Zealand!! Fantastic game of cricket, NZ never gave-up and waited for big overs in the end, very well executed. 👏👏

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 twitter.com/vvslaxman281/s… VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

Ben Stokes after what happened in the T20 WC final in 2016 , won the match for his country today.

Lesson sport teaches- Never give up and keep dreaming Jimmy Neesham was thinking about quitting cricket a year ago and nearly won the World Cup for his country today.Ben Stokes after what happened in the T20 WC final in 2016 , won the match for his country today.Lesson sport teaches- Never give up and keep dreaming #EngvsNZ Jimmy Neesham was thinking about quitting cricket a year ago and nearly won the World Cup for his country today.Ben Stokes after what happened in the T20 WC final in 2016 , won the match for his country today.Lesson sport teaches- Never give up and keep dreaming #EngvsNZ Jimmy Neesham , was thinking of quitting the game in 2017 and today playing a match defining innings to help New Zealand qualify for the finals. Never give up is the lesson, Sport is a great teacher #ENGvsNZ Jimmy Neesham , was thinking of quitting the game in 2017 and today playing a match defining innings to help New Zealand qualify for the finals. Never give up is the lesson, Sport is a great teacher #ENGvsNZ twitter.com/vvslaxman281/s…

Peter Miller @TheCricketGeek New Zealand making the last three ICC finals in ALL THREE FORMATS is such an incredible achievement.



Just such an impressive group of players in every sense. New Zealand making the last three ICC finals in ALL THREE FORMATS is such an incredible achievement.Just such an impressive group of players in every sense.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah I am rooting for an NZ double this year: after winning the World Test Championship, to win the T20 WC title would be awesome achievement for a team that stays below the radar in terms of brouhaha, but above most others in terms of heart, hard work, commitment and ambition I am rooting for an NZ double this year: after winning the World Test Championship, to win the T20 WC title would be awesome achievement for a team that stays below the radar in terms of brouhaha, but above most others in terms of heart, hard work, commitment and ambition

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad After reaching the 2015 WC final, 2019 WC final and the World Test Championship final which they won, New Zealand reach another World Cup Final. They are not just a likeable team, but absolute champions. Fantastic win today #ENGvsNZ After reaching the 2015 WC final, 2019 WC final and the World Test Championship final which they won, New Zealand reach another World Cup Final. They are not just a likeable team, but absolute champions. Fantastic win today #ENGvsNZ

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Best game of the World Cup. Wow Daryll Mitchell. Jimmy Neesham the gamechanger. New Zealand simply sensational. Congratulations on reaching the finals NZ #ENGvsNZ Best game of the World Cup. Wow Daryll Mitchell. Jimmy Neesham the gamechanger. New Zealand simply sensational. Congratulations on reaching the finals NZ #ENGvsNZ

DK @DineshKarthik



Congrats to them for making it to the final.

Well played throughout



vsNZ There's just no stopping #NZ in ICC tournaments, took the game away in just matter of overs.Congrats to them for making it to the final.Well played throughout #ENG #ENG vsNZ There's just no stopping #NZ in ICC tournaments, took the game away in just matter of overs.Congrats to them for making it to the final. Well played throughout #ENG#ENGvsNZ https://t.co/7vh5wFucF3

Ali Martin @Cricket_Ali At this rate New Zealand will go into the next global tournament as overdogs At this rate New Zealand will go into the next global tournament as overdogs

Carlos Brathwaite @CRBrathwaite26 What a game of cricket

Congratulations NZ What a game of cricket Congratulations NZ

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Lord's has been overcome. Daryl Mitchell! And Jimmy Neesham. This was worth being here for. What a team this @BLACKCAPS is. Lord's has been overcome. Daryl Mitchell! And Jimmy Neesham. This was worth being here for. What a team this @BLACKCAPS is.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Actions > Words. #NZ is a perfect example of the same. Winners of the World Test Championship. Finalists of the fifty over and T20 World Cup. These are the last three ICC events. Might end up with two ICC trophies in one year…massive respect. #T20WorldCup Actions > Words. #NZ is a perfect example of the same. Winners of the World Test Championship. Finalists of the fifty over and T20 World Cup. These are the last three ICC events. Might end up with two ICC trophies in one year…massive respect. #T20WorldCup

Megan Schutt @megan_schutt #T20WorldCup That’s a crazy game of cricket, what a finish from NZ!! 🥝 It really is a strange game 🙈 sheesh that’s some power hitting… with an over to spare 😅 #ENGvNZ That’s a crazy game of cricket, what a finish from NZ!! 🥝 It really is a strange game 🙈 sheesh that’s some power hitting… with an over to spare 😅 #ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup

Alison Mitchell @AlisonMitchell #ENGvNZ England men have been excellent this T20 World Cup. New Zealand SO good themselves and now every chance to become T20 World champs at same time as being World Test champs… which would be quite something #T20WorldCup England men have been excellent this T20 World Cup. New Zealand SO good themselves and now every chance to become T20 World champs at same time as being World Test champs… which would be quite something #T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ

Anjum Chopra @chopraanjum They always had the bowling New Zealand … it was about believing and delivering with their batting in a crunch moment.They did that absolutely brilliantly today @T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ . Congratulations @BLACKCAPS . Another World Cup Final. They always had the bowling New Zealand … it was about believing and delivering with their batting in a crunch moment.They did that absolutely brilliantly today @T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ. Congratulations @BLACKCAPS. Another World Cup Final.

advit in soho @advitreides Man what an insane match. England and New Zealand always putting up bangers love to see it Man what an insane match. England and New Zealand always putting up bangers love to see it https://t.co/1ekSMPdlhn

BaCkEy @its_BaCkEy

#ENGvsNZ Ashes' rivalry is different.But this rivalry building up between England and New Zealand since last three years is something amazing. Ashes' rivalry is different.But this rivalry building up between England and New Zealand since last three years is something amazing.#ENGvsNZ

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

#ENGvsNZ This man deserve everything in this world. This man deserve everything in this world. #ENGvsNZ https://t.co/uBndaZfAss

Allo Wali Chips @itzhamas

10 overs 10 overs

#ENGvsNZ 😂 Nz in last Nz in first10 overs 10 overs Nz in last Nz in first 10 overs 10 overs #ENGvsNZ 😂 https://t.co/bWDgDjljSW

"James Neesham changed the momentum of the game for us" - Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was all praise for Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham, who played starring roles in the team's successful chase. Williamson explained that Daryl Mitchell played smart cricket and utilized the match-ups to his advantage.

He further asserted that Neesham's cameo turned the match in their favour. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kane Williamson said:

"Not an experiment in terms of his character but that's something that stood out today and pretty much every game he has played. He brings real quality there and he stood up under pressure. Outstanding knock from Daryl Mitchell but just staying in there and playing small matchups was a great effort."

He added:

"We've seen it all tournament - depending on the surface and what is the short side, the chances come and Jimmy maximized it. We did have wickets in hand and that made the difference. He (Neesham) came out and hit the ball hard. That's what he does and it was a really, really valuable knock. He changed the momentum of the game for us. It was a game of really small pieces and you are always trying to win those small moments.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New Zealand will now face the winner of the second semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan. Kane Williamson and Co. will be hoping to bag their second ICC trophy this year after having already won the World Test Championship (WTC) in June.

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal

LIVE POLL Q. Who will face New Zealand in the final? Australia Pakistan 9 votes so far