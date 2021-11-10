T20 World Cup 2021: "Pakistan are the favourites to win, but I hope New Zealand go all the way" - Faf du Plessis 

South Africa's star batter Faf du Plessis has hailed Pakistan as the firm favorites to clinch the coveted championship trophy in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The veteran is also rooting for New Zealand and hopes that Kane Williamson and co. emerge victorious in this year's ICC event.

The seasoned campaigner made these comments during a recent interview with a local channel. He noted that New Zealand have come close to winning an ICC trophy on several occasions in recent years. He wants them to do well in the knockouts and claim the championship this time around.

Here's what he said:

“Pakistan is the favourite to win it but I hope New Zealand can go all the way. They [New Zealand] have come so close of bagging an ICC trophy in recent years so I do hope they can win it.”

The Babar Azam-led side have showcased stunning form in the tournament and are currently the only unbeaten side. With five successive victories to their name, they surely have the momentum to become the world champions in the shortest format this year.

New Zealand have also managed to impress many with their impressive outings in the multi-nation tournament. The Kiwis are scheduled to lock horns with England in the first semifinal at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 10.

"That it was one of the best attacks of the tournament" - du Plessis heaps praises on South Africa's bowling unit

While the Proteas team failed to book a spot in the all-important semifinals, du Plessis was mighty impressed with the team's performance at the event.

du Plessis suggested the side should be proud of the way they have played in the competition. Winning four out of their five league matches is a significant achievement, according to du Plessis. The 37-year-old praised the bowlers for coming up with exceptional performances on the big stage.

du Plessis said:

"Winning four out of five games is a big achievement the team should feel proud of their efforts. The bowling unit was exceptional and it won’t be wrong to say that it was one of the best attacks of the tournament.”

He mentioned that he had an idea that he was going to be overlooked by the selectors for the ICC event after he was not picked for the Sri Lanka series. He was prepared for the snub, despite him being in stunning form during the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League.

He added:

“It is not my decision to make but I had an idea that I am not in consideration for the T20 World Cup. I expected it when I wasn’t selected for the Sri Lankan tour. My expectations were that I wasn’t going to go to the World Cup, even though my performances in the IPL were exceptional.”

