T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs Sri Lanka match

Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets to maintain their perfect start to the 2021 T20 World Cup. After an impressive performance from the bowlers, David Warner fired back to form with a fine 65 off 42 deliveries. This helped Australia comfortably chase down the 155-run target.

In the first inning, Pathum Nissanka fell early to Pat Cummins. Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka got Sri Lanka off to an aggressive start in the powerplay, with both scoring 35.

However, Sri Lanka lost three wickets in three overs and with that, their momentum.

Adam Zampa got the wickets of Asalanka and Avishka Fernando in his spell of 2/12 while Mitchell Starc bowled Perera with a brilliant yorker.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 26-ball 33 gave Lanka a boost at the death as they finished on 154/6.

David Warner and Aaron Finch got Australia off to the perfect start in their chase. Both openers batted aggressively and made the most of the powerplay.

Finch fell for 37 off 23 to Wanindu Hasaranga, ending a 70-run opening stand. Hasaranga soon got the wicket of Glenn Maxwell as well. But Warner kept hammering away and ensured that the two wickets were just a slight blip for them.

Warner went on to make 65 runs before being caught in the deep off Dasun Shanaka.

Steve Smith scored 28 (26) and Marcus Stoinis hit a quick 16 off seven as the duo finished the game for Australia.

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 points table

With their win, Australia are second in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 table, level on points with England, but below them on Net Run Rate (NRR).

While England have a massive NRR of 3.614, Australia's NRR is 0.727.

South Africa and Sri Lanka are third and fourth respectively in the group, with two points apiece from as many matches. Bangladesh are at fifth and the West Indies, the defending T20 World Cup champions, are at sixth completing the table.

One of Bangladesh and West Indies will finally open their points tally when they face off on Friday. Meanwhile England and Australia will meet in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

In the other group, Pakistan have won both their matches in the 2021 T20 World Cup against India and New Zealand and are on top of the table. Meanwhile Afghanistan are second, followed by Namibia at third.

New Zealand are fourth, followed by India at fifth and Scotland at the bottom of the table.

Pakistan will face Afghanistan on Friday in their next T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match.

Edited by Aditya Singh