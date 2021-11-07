T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after England vs South Africa match

The matches in the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 concluded on Saturday. South Africa beat England and Australia came out on top against the West Indies.

Rassie van der Dussen scored a stunning unbeaten 94 and was well supported by Aiden Markram's quickfire 52* to power South Africa to 189/2.

England gave them a good run for their money, but Kagiso Rabada's hat-trick in the final over sealed a 10-run win for the Proteas.

Van der Dussen hit six sixes and five boundaries while Markram smashed four sixes and two fours.

Despite the win, South Africa were knocked out. They finished with an inferior net run rate (NRR) than Australia, who will join England in the semi-finals.

Australia earlier beat West Indies by eight wickets thanks to a four-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood and a rampant David Warner smashing 89*. Mitchell Marsh also chipped in with a half-century.

Australia restricted West Indies to 157/7 with Hazlewood taking four and Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins all chipping in with one wicket each.

Warner then hit 89 off 56 deliveries and Marsh scored 53 off 32 as Australia chased down the target in 16.2 overs.

The match was West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo's final international game.

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 updated points table

England, Australia and South Africa all finished with eight points in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.

England topped the group with the highest NRR, followed by Australia and then South Africa.

England and Australia have made it to the semi-finals from the group.

Sri Lanka finished fourth with two wins and some very impressive performances from their youngsters.

Defending champions West Indies finished fifth with two points and Bangladesh finished bottom having failed to win a single match.

Australia are set to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, with the Babar Azam-led team having secured top spot in Group 2.

The second spot is still open, with the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday key to deciding who will qualify for the final four.

A win for New Zealand will see them qualify to face England in the semi-finals.

If Afghanistan win, then they will go into second spot for the day. But whether they qualify or not will then depend on India's result against Namibia on Monday.

Edited by Aditya Singh