T20 World Cup 2021: "Pressed the panic button" - Virender Sehwag slams India's move to open with Ishan Kishan

Virender Sehwag believes Team India 'pressed the panic button' by opening the innings with Ishan Kishan in their T20 World Cup 2021 game against New Zealand on Sunday.

During an interaction with Cricbuzz, Sehwag cited an instance from the 2007 World T20 to explain his point. He said that like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly 14 years ago, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are India's established opening pair, which should not have been disturbed. He added that Ishan Kishan, being a junior player in the team, could have been 'adjusted anywhere'.

Sehwag cited the instance of himself opening the batting with Robin Uthappa, instead of Sachin Tendulkar, saying:

"I always talk about how in the 2007 World Cup we had a mountain named Sachin Tendulkar, but he wasn't opening the innings and two other small mountains were opening. One was Virender Sehwag and the other was Robin Uthappa."

Sehwag continued that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma should have opened the innings. He said that the aggressive Ishan Kishan could have been accommodated anywhere else in the top order. He said:

"Even at that time, I believed that Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar should open while people like us can adjust anywhere. It's the same situation here. Rahul and Rohit should open, Ishan Kishan can adjust anywhere".

"Like he (Kishan) bats aggressively at the top of the order, he can do the same in the middle order as well. I feel they have pressed the panic button by saying that Ishan Kishan will open and... (Rohit Sharma) will bat in the middle order."

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field in Dubai. India opened with Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, but both openers couldn't get going. Kishan fell for four off eight, while Rahul scored 18(16).

Virender Sehwag added that given Kishan's experience in the middle order, it would have been easier for him to adjust to that position. Sehwag also sounded a warning note for the team, saying this decision might lead to their exit from the tournament. Sehwag added:

"It's not easy to suddenly adjust to batting in the middle order for either of them. It would have been easier for Ishan Kishan because he has opened in only a handful of games. It's possible India will be out of the World Cup today."

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan India could be on the way out of this #T20WorldCup .. the mindset & approach with all that talent so far has been so wrong #India India could be on the way out of this #T20WorldCup .. the mindset & approach with all that talent so far has been so wrong #India

With KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan taking the guard up front, Rohit Sharma came to bat at three. He would have lost his wicket off the first ball, hat it had not been for a dropped catch by Adam Milne.

The vice-captain survived but not for long, perishing for a run-a-ball 14. Captain Virat Kohli, too, came and went, scoring a dismal 17-ball 9 as India finished with a below-par total of 110-7.

"If you are not trusting them then it's a panic situation" - Virender Sehwag

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup Sodhi finishes is four! 2-17 with India 78/5 after 16 overs in Dubai. Pandya 15* and Jadeja 2* the men in for India. LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/3Gx3xzr Sodhi finishes is four! 2-17 with India 78/5 after 16 overs in Dubai. Pandya 15* and Jadeja 2* the men in for India. LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/3Gx3xzr #T20WorldCup https://t.co/XozL57LCWD

Weighing on the subject further, Virender Sehwag said Ishan Kishan being in good form as an opener shouldn't have made India disturb a set opening combination. He said the lack of trust in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's ability to give good starts at the top is a sign of worry and panic.

Vriender Sehwag asserted:

"Ishan Kishan used to bat at No.4 for Mumbai (Indians). He was used as a temporary opener when he wasn't in form. No doubt he batted very well in practice matches and the last few IPL matches as well. But that doesn't mean you (India) disturb your combination."

"Rohit and Rahul have been doing well together since the England Test series. If you don't give them too many chances and keep making changes, then I believe you are worried. You are thinking about whether these two will give you a good start again 'or not'. If you are not trusting them and putting question marks on them, then that's a panic situation for the team management and captain."

With New Zealand expected to overhaul India's modest target, Virat Kohli and co. may have to depend on results elsewhere to make the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup 2021.

