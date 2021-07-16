T20 World Cup 2021: Venue details, start and final date

The 7th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will begin on the 17th of October, 2021 and will culminate on the 14th of November, 2021. Though the tournament was initially scheduled to be held in India, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the ICC to shift the competition to Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 format

16 teams from across the globe will be competing for the coveted crown. Of those, 8 teams, namely Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies have qualified automatically for the Super 12 stage.

Meanwhile, teams from the ilk of Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Sri Lanka will have to go through the qualification grind. These teams are further divided into two groups, with Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and Sri Lanka forming Group A, whereas the other nations make up Group B.

As far as the Super 12 stage is concerned, Afghanistan, India, New Zealand and Pakistan have been paired together in Group 1, with them being joined by the topper of Group B and the runner-up of Group A. Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies make up the other group, with the topper of Group A and the runner-up of Group B joining them.

Post the Super 12 stage, the top two teams from each group would qualify and they would then participate in the semi-finals and the final, with the summit clash of the T20 World Cup taking place on 14th November, 2021

The Men’s T20 World Cup has had to undergo a five-year hiatus since its last edition. The last time the tournament took place, Carlos Brathwaite powered the West Indies to an unprecedented second triumph against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India, meanwhile, would be hoping to break their recent run of misfortunes in ICC events, with Virat Kohli expected to lead the Men In Blue. England, on the other hand, would be aiming to become the first team to hold both white-ball titles simultaneously.

Thus, there is plenty to look forward to come the 17th of October and with the groups being announced and potential match-ups being laid out, the T20 World Cup couldn’t come soon enough for cricket fans.

