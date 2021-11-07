T20 World Cup 2021: Team India's schedule after T20 WC

With New Zealand's victory against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Team India's campaign officially came to an end.

The Men in Blue had slim chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, but fans were hopeful after India's big wins against Afghanistan and Scotland.

Unfortunately, the defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand hurt India eventually as they will now finish outside the top two of the Group 2 points table.

The Indian cricket team will play its final Super 12 match tomorrow against Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be Virat Kohli's last match as the Indian T20I captain.

After the game against Namibia, the Indian players are set for a hectic schedule comprising home and away matches. Here is Team India's full schedule after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

New Zealand tour of India 2021

New Zealand will visit India after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to play two Test matches and three T20Is. It will be interesting to see who leads Team India in this T20I series.

India vs New Zealand Schedule 2021

1st T20I - November 17, Jaipur

2nd T20I - November 19, Ranchi

3rd T20I - November 21, Kolkata

1st Test - November 25-29, Kanpur

2nd Test - December 3-7, Mumbai

India tour of South Africa, 2021-22

India will head to South Africa to play an ICC World Test Championship series

Virat Kohli and co. will then board a flight to South Africa to play a three-match ICC World Test Championship series against the Proteas.

After the Tests, the two nations will play a three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series, followed by a four-match T20I series.

South Africa vs India 2021-22 Schedule

1st Test - December 17-21, Johannesburg

2nd Test - December 26-30, Centurion

3rd Test - January 3-7, Cape Town

1st ODI - January 11, Paarl

2nd ODI - January 14, Cape Town

3rd ODI - January 16, Cape Town

1st T20I - January 19, Cape Town

2nd T20I - January 21, Cape Town

3rd T20I - January 23, Cape Town

4th T20I - January 26, Paarl

West Indies tour of India 2022

After returning home from South Africa, the Men in Blue will lock horns with West Indies in a three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series and a three-match T20I series.

India vs West Indies 2022 Schedule

1st ODI - February 6, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI - February 9, Jaipur

3rd ODI - February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I - February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I - February 18, Visakhapatnam

3rd T20I - February 20, Trivandrum

Sri Lanka tour of India 2022

Sri Lanka will visit India in February next year

Sri Lanka will be the third team to visit India in their upcoming home season. The Islanders will battle the home side in a two-match ICC World Test Championship series and a three-match T20I series.

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule

1st Test - February 25-March 1, Bengaluru

2nd Test - March 5-9, Mohali

1st T20I - March 13, Mohali

2nd T20I - March 15, Dharamsala

3rd T20I - March 18, Lucknow

IPL 2022

IPL 2022 will be the biggest season in the tournament's history

IPL 2022 will likely happen in April and May. The official schedule for the tournament is yet to be released. For the first time since 2011, fans will witness a 10-team IPL season this year.

South Africa tour of India 2022

After IPL 2022, the South African stars will lock horns with the Men in Blue in a five-match T20I series. This series will mark an end to India's 2021-22 home season.

India vs South Africa 2022 schedule

1st T20I - June 9, Chennai

2nd T20I - June 12, Bengaluru

3rd T20I - June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I - June 17, Rajkot

5th T20I - June 19, Delhi

India tour of England 2022

India and England will play one Test match in 2022

India will complete their Test series against the England cricket team in July 2022. The final Test, which could not happen earlier this year because of COVID-19 concerns, has been rescheduled to July 1-5.

The two nations will then compete in an ODI and T20I series.

England vs India 2022 Schedule

Rescheduled Test - July 1-5, Birmingham

1st T20I - July 7, Southampton

2nd T20I - July 9, Birmingham

3rd T20I - July 10, Nottingham

1st ODI - July 12, London

2nd ODI - July 14, London

3rd ODI - July 17, Manchester

Edited by Arjun Panchadar