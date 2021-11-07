T20 World Cup 2021: Team India's schedule after T20 WC

With New Zealand's victory against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Team India's campaign officially came to an end.
The Men in Blue had slim chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, but fans were hopeful after India's big wins against Afghanistan and Scotland.
Unfortunately, the defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand hurt India eventually as they will now finish outside the top two of the Group 2 points table.
The Indian cricket team will play its final Super 12 match tomorrow against Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be Virat Kohli's last match as the Indian T20I captain.
After the game against Namibia, the Indian players are set for a hectic schedule comprising home and away matches. Here is Team India's full schedule after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021:
New Zealand tour of India 2021
New Zealand will visit India after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to play two Test matches and three T20Is. It will be interesting to see who leads Team India in this T20I series.
India vs New Zealand Schedule 2021
1st T20I - November 17, Jaipur
2nd T20I - November 19, Ranchi
3rd T20I - November 21, Kolkata
1st Test - November 25-29, Kanpur
2nd Test - December 3-7, Mumbai
India tour of South Africa, 2021-22
Virat Kohli and co. will then board a flight to South Africa to play a three-match ICC World Test Championship series against the Proteas.
After the Tests, the two nations will play a three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series, followed by a four-match T20I series.
South Africa vs India 2021-22 Schedule
1st Test - December 17-21, Johannesburg
2nd Test - December 26-30, Centurion
3rd Test - January 3-7, Cape Town
1st ODI - January 11, Paarl
2nd ODI - January 14, Cape Town
3rd ODI - January 16, Cape Town
1st T20I - January 19, Cape Town
2nd T20I - January 21, Cape Town
3rd T20I - January 23, Cape Town
4th T20I - January 26, Paarl
West Indies tour of India 2022
After returning home from South Africa, the Men in Blue will lock horns with West Indies in a three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series and a three-match T20I series.
India vs West Indies 2022 Schedule
1st ODI - February 6, Ahmedabad
2nd ODI - February 9, Jaipur
3rd ODI - February 12, Kolkata
1st T20I - February 15, Cuttack
2nd T20I - February 18, Visakhapatnam
3rd T20I - February 20, Trivandrum
Sri Lanka tour of India 2022
Sri Lanka will be the third team to visit India in their upcoming home season. The Islanders will battle the home side in a two-match ICC World Test Championship series and a three-match T20I series.
India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule
1st Test - February 25-March 1, Bengaluru
2nd Test - March 5-9, Mohali
1st T20I - March 13, Mohali
2nd T20I - March 15, Dharamsala
3rd T20I - March 18, Lucknow
IPL 2022
IPL 2022 will likely happen in April and May. The official schedule for the tournament is yet to be released. For the first time since 2011, fans will witness a 10-team IPL season this year.
South Africa tour of India 2022
After IPL 2022, the South African stars will lock horns with the Men in Blue in a five-match T20I series. This series will mark an end to India's 2021-22 home season.
India vs South Africa 2022 schedule
1st T20I - June 9, Chennai
2nd T20I - June 12, Bengaluru
3rd T20I - June 14, Nagpur
4th T20I - June 17, Rajkot
5th T20I - June 19, Delhi
India tour of England 2022
India will complete their Test series against the England cricket team in July 2022. The final Test, which could not happen earlier this year because of COVID-19 concerns, has been rescheduled to July 1-5.
The two nations will then compete in an ODI and T20I series.
England vs India 2022 Schedule
Rescheduled Test - July 1-5, Birmingham
1st T20I - July 7, Southampton
2nd T20I - July 9, Birmingham
3rd T20I - July 10, Nottingham
1st ODI - July 12, London
2nd ODI - July 14, London
3rd ODI - July 17, Manchester