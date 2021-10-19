T20 World Cup 2021: Wasim Jaffer takes a sly dig at Michael Vaughan after India's convincing win over England 

Former India opener Wasim hilariously trolled former England captain Michael Vaughan. This came after India's dominant seven-wicket victory over England in their first warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday.

The cricketer-turned-coach left netizens in splits with his recent post on Twitter. He mentioned Michael Vaughan's absence on social media during the encounter as one of the highlights of the match. Here's what he said:

"3 things stood out in this win: 1: KL and Ishan with the bat. 2: Boom, Ash & Shami with the ball. 3: @MichaelVaughan staying offline"

The 43-year-old also noted how KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan's fireworks at the top were a significant takeaway for team India. So were Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami's inspiring bowling performances.

Both Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer are known to entertain fans with their war of words, especially during India-England matches. However, Jaffer took a sly dig at Vaughan for remaining mute during their latest clash.

India dominate England in their first warm-up fixture

Virat Kohli won the toss at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai and elected to bowl first. England's batters put up a strong showing against India's formidable bowling attack as they registered an impressive score of 188.

Jonny Bairstow missed a well-deserved half-century and was dismissed for 49 by Jasprit Bumrah. Moeen Ali helped his side post an imposing total with a quick-fire unbeaten 43 off just 20 balls.

KL Rahul continued his stellar run with the bat and slammed a stunning half-century to set the tone for the run-chase. Ishan Kishan also made the most of his opportunity and contributed with 70 crucial runs at the top.

India managed to chase down the target comfortably with seven wickets to spare. A convincing victory over England will do wonders for the team's confidence ahead of their Super 12's fixtures. The Virat Kohli-led side will next be seen in action on Wednesday, when they lock horns with Australia in their second warm-up match.

