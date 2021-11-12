T20 World Cup 2021: Wasim Jaffer trolls England and Pakistan teams with a hilarious Bollywood meme after their exit in the semi-finals

Wasim Jaffer recently came up with a hilarious meme to explain the events that unfolded during the semi-final stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup. England and Pakistan were the table toppers in their respective groups in Super 12.

After witnessing the dominance of both the teams, many experts predicted that Pakistan and England would clash in the final of the World Cup this year. However, both teams lost in the semifinals.

Wasim Jaffer used a snap from a Bollywood movie 'Deewana Mastana' to describe the state of Pakistan and England teams after the league stage. The movie featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and Juhi Chawla. He posted the following tweet on his official handle and captioned it:

"This World Cup has been the 'Deewana Mastana' of ICC events. The favourites at intermission ended up as spectators for climax #AUSvPAK #AusvNZ #T20WorldCup"

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

#AUSvPAK #AusvNZ #T20WorldCup This World Cup has been the 'Deewana Mastana' of ICC events 😂 The favourites at intermission ended up as spectators for climax 😛 This World Cup has been the 'Deewana Mastana' of ICC events 😂 The favourites at intermission ended up as spectators for climax 😛#AUSvPAK #AusvNZ #T20WorldCup https://t.co/PdUhcXM5lA

I was a little bit nervous coming into the game, knowing it could be my last for Australia: Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade played a sensational innings in the death overs to help the Aussies beat Pakistan in the second semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference after his match-winning knock, Wade opened up that he was a bit nervous during the lead-up to the game. The reason was that it might potentially be his last game for the Australian side. In this regard, he said:

"I don't feel like it's on the line anymore so much because I'm not 23 anymore. If this is it, this is it. It's not really on the line for me it's gonna be all over I suppose. I was little bit nervous coming into the game, knowing that potentially it could be my last opportunity to represent Australia. Just wanted to do well and really wanted us to win this game and give us an opportunity to win the whole thing."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Australia will now face New Zealand in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup on March 14 in Dubai. Both teams are looking strong, so fans can expect an entertaining clash on Sunday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy