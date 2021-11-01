T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Jos Buttler catches Dasun Shanaka by surprise, also short of the crease, in bizarre run-out

Monday was Jos Buttler's day in the 2021 T20 World Cup, and there can be no denying it. As if scoring the first century of the tournament was not enough, the England vice-captain also effected a brilliant run-out, displaying amazing agility and bulls-eye accuracy.

Defending 163, England were in a spot of bother when Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka looked good in the middle and took on the bowlers. But in the 18th over, Liam Livingstone got rid of Hasaranga and then in the second ball, Buttler ended Shanaka's stay at the crease as well.

Shanaka chopped on a wide delivery with a late cut and set off for a run, but was immediately sent back by Chamika Karunaratne. But that was enough time for Buttler to run to his right - taking his glove off in the process - and catch the ball, before spinning back around and firing in a rocket throw at the stumps that caught the Sri Lanka captain well short of the crease.

The dismissal effectively ended Sri Lanka's chase, and they eventually were bowled out for 137 in 19 overs.

Jos Buttler hits sensational century to rescue England

Sri Lanka got off to a good start with the ball after putting England in to bat. They didn't let the explosive England top order settle and they were 35/3 in the sixth over.

However, Jos Buttler and captain Eoin Morgan steadied the ship and arrested a potential collapse.

Playing Sri Lanka out till the 10th over, the two then went on the attack, scoring at more than nine an over.

The two put on 112 runs in 23 overs before Morgan was bowled by Hasaranga in the penultimate over for a well-made 40.

Buttler, however, stayed unbeaten until the end and hit a six off the final delivery of the innings to reach his maiden T20 International (T20I) century and ensure England finished with a strong total.

Buttler smashed six sixes and as many fours in his 67-ball knock. In a tournament where chasing teams have had a huge advantage, his knock ensured England don't fall victim to the trend.

He became the first England men's player to score a century in all three formats for the country.

England's win sees them top of the Group 1 points table in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar