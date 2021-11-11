T20 World Cup 2021: "We knew one or two big overs would bring the match our way" - MoM Daryl Mitchell 

Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 72 runs as New Zealand thumped England to reach the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday night.

The Black Caps struggled to be at par with the asking rate for most parts of the game. However Jimmy Neesham took Chris Jordan for cleaners in the 17th over which changed the complexion of the game. That over went for 23 runs, completely changing the tide of the match.

Mitchell also highlighted the importance of Neesham's late blitz of 27 from just 11 balls. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Daryl Mitchell stated:

"We knew one or two big overs would bring the match our way. Luckily, we got a few away. It was amazing how well Neesham struck the ball. Lucky enough to get across the line."

The Kiwis were under pressure in the run chase early on.They were reeling in at 13/2 before Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway steered the Black Caps out of danger. They added 82 runs for the third wicket to put their side on track. However, the match slid once again in England's favour with Liam Livingstone chipping in with two crucial wickets.

But the all-rounder remained unbeaten on 72 runs from 47 balls, including four boundaries and sixes each. This innings took New Zealand over the rope with an over to spare.

"Nice to get the job done and move on to the next dance" - Daryl Mitchell

The 30-year-old all-rounder is New Zealand's highest run-scorer in the competition. He impressed mightily to bat till the end and took his side over the line in front of his family.

"Obviously a bit of a whirlwind. Nice to get the job done and move on to the next dance. It was quite challenging at the start. It was two-paced. Conway batted beautifully and set the platform. Neesham coming in at the end and striking it that way helped," he added.

Daryl Mitchell, who has 197 runs under his belt from six matches, is ready for the last dance, are you?

