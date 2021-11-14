"We will both be winners" - David Warner on Kane Williamson ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 final against New Zealand

David Warner and Kane Williamson, teammates at SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), will go up against each other in the 2021 T20 World Cup final with Australia and New Zealand facing off in Dubai today (November 14).

SRH took to Instagram to share a post wishing both the teams luck ahead of the final.

"Wishing New Zealand and Australia the best in tonight’s #T20WorldCup final," SRH captioned the post on Instagram.

On the post, a user commented:

"Warner vs kane. Man these two are in SRH too, this game is totally unpredictable."

Responding to this comment on him and Williamson, Warner wrote:

"We will both be winners."

David Warner responded to a fan's comment on Instagram.

Fans were left impressed by his comment. One user responded to Warner saying "that's the spirit davey."

"Always for us," wrote another with a heart smiley.

The 2021 T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

David Warner on his way out from SRH

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season drew to a close, David Warner hinted on Instagram that he had played his final game for the franchise. Warner had been with SRH since 2014 and captained them to their only IPL title in 2016.

Warner scored over 500 runs every season before a poor patch of form in IPL 2021, which saw him stripped of the captaincy and then dropped from the playing XI. Each franchise has been given four retentions, but SRH are unlikely to hold on to Warner.

The mega-auction ahead of IPL 2022 will also see two new franchises from Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Warner also seems to have found his form again, hitting two half-centuries in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. He also scored a crucial 30-ball 49 in the semi-final win against Pakistan as Australia chased down 177 with five wickets and one over to spare.

