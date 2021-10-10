T20 World Cup 2021: What will be the prize money for winners?

Details of the prize money to be given to the winners of the T20 World Cup 2021 have been announced. The winning team will walk away with $1.6 million while the runners-up will be awarded $800,000.

The T20 World Cup 2021 is all set to get underway from October 17 in the UAE and Oman, with the final to be played on November 14.

On Sunday, the official website of the T20 World Cup released details of the prize money that will be handed out for the ICC event. Overall, a sum of $5.6 million has been allocated as prize money, which will be shared among the 16 participating teams.

The two losing semi-finalists of the T20 World Cup 2021 will get a prize money of $400,000 each. Also, there will be a prize money for each victory registered by teams during the Super 12 stage, similar to the previous edition in 2016.

There will be 30 matches during the Super 12 stage and the winners of these games will get $40,000. Thus, a total $1,200,000 will be handed over as prize money during the Super 12 stage.

Further, the sides that get knocked out in the Super 12 stage will be awarded $70,000 each. Since only four teams will make it to the T20 World Cup 2021, the remaining teams will get the above-mentioned prize money.

T20 World Cup 2021: What is the prize money for Round 1 teams?

The T20 World Cup 2021 will begin with the Round 1 stage, where eight teams, who have been divided into two groups, will battle it out for four Super 12 spots.

Like the Super 12 stage, the ICC will reward teams with a prize money of $40,000 for wins in Round 1 matches. There will be 12 matches in Round 1, which means a total of $480,000 will be distributed in prize money. The four teams who get knocked out during Round 1 will get $40,000 each.

The ICC has also informed that there will be a ‘drinks break’ during every match of the T20 World Cup 2021. The duration of the break will be 2 minutes and 30 seconds and will be taken at the halfway mark of each innings.

T20 World Cup 2021: Groups and rounds

The eight teams participating in Round 1 are Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

Ireland, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and co-hosts Oman are in Group B.

Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies are the eight sides to have qualified directly for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies are in Group 1 of the Super 12 round, while India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan are in Group 2.

Two teams each will join the two Super 12 groups after qualifying from Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021.

