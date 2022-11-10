T20 World Cup 2022: "Better luck next time" - Jos Buttler on fans having aspirations about India-Pakistan final

England captain Jos Buttler took a sly dig at people wanting to see an India-Pakistan final in the T20 World Cup 2022. The keeper-batter's comments came after England sent India packing out of the World Cup with a commanding 10-wicket win at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

England played their best game of the tournament, hammering India to all ends of the park to seal a place in the final. Buttler spearheaded the win as he stitched an unbroken 170-run stand with Alex Hales to complete the win in 16 overs. The pair left Rohit Sharma and Co. dazed as India lost another knockout game.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the keeper-batter said, as quoted by the Indian Express:

"Certainly some people were not wanting that final (Pakistan vs England). I know after looking at the first India-Pakistan game everyone wanted to see them again but better luck next time. We wanted to, like I said, spoil that party."

The Lancashire player heaped praise on Hales, stating that his Big Bash experience in Australia has been hugely integral and that the ground dimensions suit his gameplay. As quoted by the ICC, he continued:

"I think Alex would have played as much Big Bash cricket as anyone, and his performance tonight was amazing. I think it's some huge strengths of his, square of the wicket, which obviously today on this kind of grounds really is great.

"He's been performing really well for a long period of time. The last three matches especially, his form has been brilliant, and he was great to just tuck in behind tonight and bat at the other end."

Although Hales started the tournament slowly, the right-handed batter has been in red-hot form in the last three games. Prior to his unbeaten 86 against India, he mustered 47 off 30 balls against Sri Lanka and a 40-ball 52 against New Zealand.

"I think we have quite a lot of IPL experience in our team" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler had an IPL 2022 to remember. (Credits: Twitter)

Buttler, who made an unbeaten 80, boasted of England's IPL experience, stating that crowds no longer instill the fear factor in them.

The Rajasthan Royals player said:

"If he (Pandya) goes to try and get the crowd behind you, that's telling you that you're doing well. I think we have quite a lot of IPL experience in our team, as well, which means situations like tonight don't surprise you. We've played in India a lot, understand the noise that comes with the fans of Indian cricket, especially when certain guys walk onto the field or when they're batting and the impact they can have."

England will face Pakistan in the final at the MCG on Sunday, November 13, as both sides chase their second T20 World Cup crown.

Poll : 0 votes