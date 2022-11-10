T20 World Cup 2022: "Buttler and Kohli will together score 80+ runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for India-England semi-final

Aakash Chopra expects Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli to make handsome contributions with the bat in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final between India and England.

The two sides will lock horns in the second last-four clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. The winner of the game will face Pakistan in the title decider in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Buttler and Kohli to shine with the bat in the crunch encounter. He elaborated:

"Buttler and Kohli will together score 80+ runs for sure. Both play for different teams, I feel both will have a good match. One of them might score 80 on his own. If Buttler gets to bat first, he might score 80-85 runs on his own, there is a strong possibility."

Chopra expects the England openers to attack the Indian bowlers in the powerplay overs. The former Indian opener observed:

"England to score nine runs per over in the powerplay, they will hit decently. Whether they bat first or second, Buttler and Hales will start hitting from the first ball. So nine runs per over is my good guess."

Buttler and Alex Hales smashed 70 runs in the first six overs in England's must-win final Super 12 clash against Sri Lanka. While the England skipper (28 off 23) was slightly more sedate, Hales smoked a belligerent 47 off just 30 deliveries.

"More than 12 sixes will be hit" - Aakash Chopra

A total of 13 sixes were struck in the India-Bangladesh game at the Adelaide Oval.

Chopra reckons quite a few maximums will be struck on Thursday. He reasoned:

"I feel it will rain sixes. More than 12 sixes will be hit, it can be 15 or 17 as well. There will be a lot of sixes struck in this match, the square boundaries are extremely short."

While refraining from picking a likely winning team, the reputed commentator predicted that the chasing side would emerge triumphant. He stated:

"I am not going to pick a winner because the heart beats fast in India matches. The chasing team will win. Everyone bats first after winning the toss. So I am saying it doesn't matter if Rohit loses the toss."

The sides batting second have won just two of the six matches played at the Adelaide Oval in the tournament so far. However, with both India and England's batting being their stronger suit, the chasing team might have a slight edge in this encounter.

