T20 World Cup 2022: "Having a score of 137 was never going to be enough" - Sanjay Bangar lauds Pakistan for fighting valiantly

Sanjay Bangar has lauded Pakistan for putting up a brave fight despite posting a below-par score in the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

England restricted Babar Azam and Co. to 137/8 after asking them to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13. Jos Buttler's side then chased down the target with five wickets and an over to spare to win their second global title in the game's shortest format.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about his thoughts on Pakistan's campaign in the tournament. He responded:

"They fought really well, they fought valiantly, especially in today's game, because having a score of 137 was never going to be enough against the lineup that England possessed."

Bangar pointed out that the Pakistan bowlers made the game close, which seemed unlikely at one stage. The former Indian all-rounder explained:

"Credit to them that they kept hanging in there, even after the kind of start that Buttler gave them, especially in the first six overs there were a lot of strokes that were played in a hurry, and that's where you felt this game could very well get over by the end of the 15th over."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Credit to Pakistan. Few teams would have defended 137 the way they did. Best bowling team. Credit to Pakistan. Few teams would have defended 137 the way they did. Best bowling team.

Buttler (26 off 17) gave the initial impetus to the England innings despite losing Alex Hales and Phil Salt from the other end. Ben Stokes (52* off 49) and Harry Brook (20 off 13) stitched together a crucial 39-run partnership after Buttler's dismissal before Brook's wicket and a few tight overs brought Pakistan back into the game.

"At a critical juncture, they lost Shaheen Shah Afridi" - Sanjay Bangar on pacer's untimely injury

Shaheen Shah Afridi aggravated his knee injury while taking Harry Brook's catch.

Bangar reckons the match could have seen a nail-biting finish if not for Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury. He observed:

"They kept hanging on. Haris Rauf, Naseem, Shadab for that matter, and at a critical juncture, they lost Shaheen Shah Afridi, otherwise, this would have gone right down to the wire."

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan #ICCT20WorldCup2022Final Have to say the @iShaheenAfridi Injury had a major impact on the outcome of the game .. Pakistan have once again been brilliant to watch .. they being so much to the world game .. Have to say the @iShaheenAfridi Injury had a major impact on the outcome of the game .. Pakistan have once again been brilliant to watch .. they being so much to the world game .. 👍 #ICCT20WorldCup2022Final

While acknowledging that Pakistan's batting was found slightly wanting in the tournament, the cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by praising their bowlers for putting their best foot forward. He stated:

"So credit to them for holding their nerve, fighting through and through, especially in the finals. Their journey was obviously not as they had planned but they got better as the tournament progressed. Simply they could not get their A-game to the fore, especially their batting, but their bowling fought and fought valiantly."

Afridi could bowl just one delivery in the 16th over of the England innings before he headed off the field due to an injured knee. Iftikhar Ahmed, who bowled the remaining five deliveries, was carted for a four and a six off the final two balls by Stokes to swing the match England's way.

Poll : Would Pakistan have won the match if Shaheen Shah Afridi hadn't got injured? Yes No 0 votes