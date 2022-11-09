Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels that Pakistan will secure a win over New Zealand to seal a berth in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. Babar Azam and Co. made it to the knockouts against all odds and primarily on the back of South Africa's shock defeat against the Netherlands.

The Kiwis, meanwhile, were not among the favorites for the title but have gone quietly about their business. They began their campaign on probably, the brightest of notes after defeating Australia by 89 runs in the opening contest of the Super 12 stage.

Since then, they have lost just once and comfortably sealed the top spot in the group by virtue of having a superior net run rate.

Noting that the matchup between Pakistan's opening batters and the New Zealand pacers might go on to dictate the game, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan against the swing bowling of Boult and Southee is a major contest to set this game up."

Hogg added:

They will look to bowl fuller and the batters have really struggled on a Test match length. I think Pakistan will win over New Zealand."

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan have been the talk of the town owing to their surprisingly poor set of scores. The opening batters, who have scored the team's bulk of the runs in the lead-up to the World Cup, have been unable to deliver a good platform for Pakistan to build on.

The veteran duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult, on the other hand, have been efficient with the new ball up front for New Zealand. This might also be one of the last major tournaments the duo will play together, with Boult already refusing a central contract to focus on the T20 franchise leagues.

"New Zealand will be put under pressure in the middle overs" - Brad Hogg

The four-pronged Pakistan pace attack coupled with the wily leg-spin of Shadab Khan is a very difficult proposition to face even for the best of batting sides.

Bringing in Mohammad Wasim Jnr as the fourth seamer has certainly paid dividends, with Shaheen Afridi's return to form at the right time also noteworthy.

Opining that the Pakistan bowlers will go hard at the New Zealand batters in the middle overs with both pace and spin, Hogg said:

"New Zealand will be put under pressure in the middle overs. If Pakistan can expose Mitchell early, then Shadab Khan can really get on top of New Zealand, because Mitchell really struggles against leg-spin."

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Who will be the T20 World Cup 2022's first finalist? Let us know what you think.

