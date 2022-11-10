T20 World Cup 2022: "It could be a dark 5-10 years of New Zealand cricket" - Mitchell McClenaghan following semi-final loss to Pakistan

Former New Zealand seamer Mitchell McClenaghan has lamented the lack of match-winners in the Kiwi side following their semi-final defeat to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney. McClenaghan predicts dark days for New Zealand cricket in the next few years, saying they are "too nice".

Having topped Group 1 of the Super 12 phase with a healthy net run rate, New Zealand were favorites to seal a place in the final ahead of their semi-final clash against Pakistan on Wednesday, November 9.

However, Pakistan brought their A-game and were clinical across departments as they comprehensively beat the Kiwis. After restricting Kane Williamson and Co. to 151 runs, Pakistan chased down the target with seven wickets to spare.

Speaking to SENZ Breakfast, McClenaghan stated that New Zealand missed a golden chance to win an ICC trophy, given the fluctuating form of the other top sides. The 36-year-old felt the Kiwis lacked the killer instinct, saying:

"It was a wide-open tournament and it was one that I personally believe we should have won. I hope I’m wrong, but it could be a dark five to 10 years of New Zealand cricket. I just feel like we lack winners … we’re too nice."

McClenaghan, who last played for the national side in March 2016, felt New Zealand were the favorites after convincingly beating Australia in their opening match. However, he now thinks England are in a pole position to win the T20 World Cup title. He explained:

"I actually think this is the worst standard on the whole form-wise by all the teams around the world. I actually felt like this is the tournament that we should have won, and we should have won easy.

"I honestly believe that we were favorites after that first game against Australia; we should have been favorites to win this tournament after the way the other teams around the world were playing form-wise."

He added:

"England only just hit their straps in)that last game – Mark Wood out is a big loss for them – but they’re the only team that’s really starting to look like they might be hitting their straps."

New Zealand batters didn't look comfortable against Pakistan's relentless bowling attack as they struggled for rhythm throughout the innings. Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 50 gave them a competitive total, but Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan set a solid base for the Asian giants to clinch victory.

New Zealand captain frustrated after missing out on another opportunity

Kane Williamson scored a sluggish 42-ball 46. (Credits: Twitter)

Skipper Williamson rued another opportunity to win the ICC trophy as they weren't at their best. But he was quick to credit Pakistan. The right-handed batter was quoted as saying by the ICC:

"To me it's about the game, the performance, and that's certainly what we look at. That's the frustrating thing for me today. If you get beaten playing your best cricket, then you certainly have to accept that.

"There were some good bits, but we thought we had a defendable total if we were to be on our game, and the margins are small in this format, and Pakistan were outstanding with the bat and certainly chased that down."

The Kiwis have been one of the most consistent teams in ICC events since 2015, but haven't found the required form in the knockout matches.

