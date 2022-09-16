T20 World Cup 2022: "It’s all in my muscle memory" - Suryakumar Yadav on learning unorthodox shots while playing rubber ball cricket

Team India's dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav recently revealed how playing rubber ball cricket on a cement surface in his colony helped him develop his unorthodox shots.

Speaking to TOI, Yadav spoke about how he picked up shots like the scoop or the uppercut while trying to target the short boundary in his colony. The Mumbai-born cricketer also mentioned that he doesn't practice these strokes in the nets.

The right-handed batter stated that those shots have now become a part of his muscle memory, making it easier for him to unleash them during matches. Yadav explained:

"Yes, I played a lot of rubber ball cricket in my colony (BARC) on hard, cement open spaces. Bowlers used to just chuck the ball. One side of the boundary used to be 90 to 95 metres and the other side would be 45 metres.

"All those scoops, upper cuts, flicks were learnt there seeing the dimensions of the ground. I never practised those shots in front of a bowling machine. It’s all in my muscle memory and it comes out in games."

Yadav has had significant success in white-ball cricket, thanks to his ability to send the ball over the ropes in all corners of the park. His 360 degree strokeplay has helped him carve a niche for himself in the Men in Blue's star-studded batting lineup.

"I practise only two days before match eve" - Suryakumar Yadav on how he prepares for a game

Suryakumar Yadav is currently India's highest-ranked T20 batter.

Throwing light on his preparations, Suryakumar Yadav added that he doesn't practice the day before a match. He stated that he likes to spend time with his wife and keep himself away from the game during that time and has been following this routine for the past four years.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer also spoke about his wife Devisha's influence on his game. He explained how she helps him stay grounded, regardless of his on-field performances. Yadav elaborated:

"For the last four years, I have followed a routine which has worked well for me. One day prior to the match, I like to take the day off. I practise only two days before match eve.

"On match eve, I just spend time with my wife and don’t talk about cricket at all. She has helped me to stay grounded irrespective of whether I have done well or not. She has drilled into my head that I have got to stay the same whether or not I have done well."

Suryakumar Yadav will next be seen in action during India's upcoming three-match home T20I series against Australia. The series opener is set to be played in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

