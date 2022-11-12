T20 World Cup 2022: "It doesn’t surprise me" - Brett Lee lauds Matthew Hayden's impact on the Pakistan team

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee hailed Matthew Hayden's impact on the current Pakistan side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, November 13. Lee recognized the former Aussie opener as a big-match player, who remained unfazed in crunch games amid massive crowds.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) roped in Hayden as the mentor of the side ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The 103-Test veteran returned to the role for this year's edition.

The Queenslander's presence has helped the Men in Green significantly as they prepare for the final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Lee stated that Hayden is highly inspirational and transparent with whichever team he works with. The 46-year-old believes such traits have worked in Pakistan's favor in the multi-nation event. Brett Lee said:

"It doesn’t surprise me that, under the guidance of Haydos, Pakistan are a better unit. He’s always been that way. He’s always been a leader. He’s always been a person that speaks from the heart and a person that will call it out if it’s not right. And I like that about Haydos. There’s so much transparency.

"He doesn’t beat around the bush. He was a big-game player. He loved the big occasion. He wasn’t overawed by the big crowds and stature of playing in a World Cup, or an Ashes, or a Boxing Day Test."

Hayden was one of the best openers produced by Australia. A two-time World Cup winner, his 987 runs in 22 games at 51.94 is the fifth-highest for Australia in 50-over World Cups.

The southpaw was the highest run-getter in the 2007 edition as well. He was also an integral part of the Test side, forging a formidable opening partnership with Justin Langer.

"His record in those big, big games would be among the best of his career" - Brett Lee on Matthew Hayden

Brett Lee. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lee also recalled how Hayden used to motivate himself to bring the best out of himself in pressure games. The New South Wales-born believes this has rubbed off on the Pakistan team. Brett Lee explained:

"His record in those big, big games would be among the best of his career because he knew how to compartmentalize and put things into perspective to get the best out of him as an athlete. All these things he’s learned from playing at that top level in these pressure situations that he’s passed on now to Pakistan, it’d be to back yourself, play with that freedom.

"I can almost hear the words he’s saying in the changerooms to the guys about having that confidence to express yourself as an athlete and be the best version of yourself."

Should Pakistan beat England on Sunday, it will be their second T20 World Cup crown, as they previously won the trophy in 2009.

