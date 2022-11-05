T20 World Cup 2022: "It took you 14 overs to score 70 runs" - Harbhajan Singh says England won because of Alex Hales' knock

Harbhajan Singh feels Alex Hales' knock was primarily responsible for England's win against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash.

The Lankan Lions set a 142-run target for Jos Buttler & Co. after opting to bat first in the Group 1 Super 12 game in Sydney on Saturday, November 5. Hales smashed 47 runs off 30 deliveries to give England a blazing start before they went on to win the match by four wickets with just two deliveries to spare.

While reviewing the game on Star Sports, Harbhajan was all praise for Hales, saying:

"I would say England won the match because of him (Hales). England wouldn't have reached here if you remove his knock. It is amazing - you scored 70 runs off the first six over and then it took you 14 overs to score 70 runs."

The former India spinner reckons England might have been knocked out of the tournament if not for Hales' enterprising knock. He observed:

"It shows there was decent help from the pitch and spinners bowled fantastically. But on top of that, if we remove this batter's knock, I feel Sri Lanka might have made Australia qualify. It was an amazing knock."

Harbhajan concluded by observing that England's top order being amongst the runs is the biggest positive for them ahead of their likely semi-final clash against India. He stated:

"He will hope to continue in the same vein in the upcoming matches, the next match might be against India, but from England's point of view - Alex Hales, Buttler and Ben Stokes - all three of them are great signs."

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket "As good as it gets, it would be an absolute dream!" 🤩🤞



Alex Hales on the prospect of winning the T20 World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "As good as it gets, it would be an absolute dream!" 🤩🤞Alex Hales on the prospect of winning the T20 World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/v228drNVLi

Buttler scored 28 runs off 23 balls in a 75-run opening partnership with Hales. Ben Stokes ensured England got across the finish line with a responsible unbeaten 42 off 36 deliveries.

"It was quality hitting" - Aakash Chopra on Alex Hales' knock

Alex Hales struck seven fours and a six during his innings.

Aakash Chopra also concurred with Harbhajan that Hales' knock provided the much-needed impetus to the England chase. He elaborated:

"I am with Bhajju (Harbhajan) because Buttler was also looking slightly off-color although he scored 28 runs. It was quality hitting. There was Theekshana's spin as well. It seemed Theekshana will hit Alex Hales' pads or stumps but nothing like that happened. He set the tone."

Matt Roller @mroller98 So clinical from England - and Alex Hales in particular - in the powerplay



Sri Lanka's spinners were always going to be their biggest threat, especially on a used pitch, so England have targeted the quicks: Rajitha and Kumara's three overs have cost 45 So clinical from England - and Alex Hales in particular - in the powerplaySri Lanka's spinners were always going to be their biggest threat, especially on a used pitch, so England have targeted the quicks: Rajitha and Kumara's three overs have cost 45

Hales struck all his boundaries in the first six overs of the England innings. He was particularly severe on Kasun Rajitha, who he smoked for three fours and a six in the final over of the powerplay.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Alex Hales score 30+ runs in the T20 World Cup semi-final? Yes No 0 votes