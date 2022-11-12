T20 World Cup 2022: "Not playing Chahal" - Irfan Pathan on the things that would be hurting Rohit Sharma

Irfan Pathan believes Rohit Sharma will regret not fielding Yuzvendra Chahal in India's playing XI in T20 World Cup 2022.

India were eliminated from the tournament after their semi-final loss to England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. Chahal, who didn't get a game in the entire tournament, was not picked for the knockout game either, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel being played ahead of the leg-spinner.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about what he felt would be hurting Rohit Sharma the most. He responded:

"Not playing Chahal. I can say with confidence that it will hurt him because it came down to that only. You had scored enough runs that if you had picked up the first wicket, you could have fought and won."

Pathan pointed out that wrist-spinners have enjoyed great success on bouncy Australian tracks. The former India all-rounder elaborated:

"They were thinking to lengthen their batting till No. 7 and No. 8 and play finger spinners on Australian pitches where there used to be the reign of Shane Warne and Stuart McGill. Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid - all these wrist-spinners bowled extremely well. You didn't take that decision, which I agree was a difficult one, but it will hurt."

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Adil Rashid with a phenomenal spell against India, 1/20 in his four overs including the wicket of SKY. Top class! Did India miss the trick by not playing Chahal? #T20WorldCup Adil Rashid with a phenomenal spell against India, 1/20 in his four overs including the wicket of SKY. Top class! Did India miss the trick by not playing Chahal? #T20WorldCup

The decision to add depth to the batting by playing both Ashwin and Axar did not yield the desired results in hindsight. Neither of them got to bat in the semi-final, with both also proving ineffective with the ball.

"The injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah" - Irfan Pathan on the other thing that would be hurting Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah was the vital cog in India's bowling lineup.

Pathan reckons Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to injuries would also be hurting the Indian skipper. He reasoned:

"He will be thinking about the two injuries, the injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, that will hurt, because they came at a very wrong time. You were building the team around them."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that an in-form Jadeja would have provided the required balance to the Indian XI. He said:

"You missed an all-rounder there, a left-handed batter and a left-arm bowler, whose form was extremely good with the bat, and Bumrah."

Roshan kumar @roshan1995singh

Stay with them. Sun will rise again @ImRo45 @BCCI @ICC #RohitSharma𓃵 This guy is just carrying the hard luck. Yes his batting performance was not up to his standards but the way he led team till the semi-finals was amazing without #Bumrah and #Jadeja Stay with them. Sun will rise again #RohitSharma𓃵 This guy is just carrying the hard luck. Yes his batting performance was not up to his standards but the way he led team till the semi-finals was amazing without #Bumrah and #Jadeja .Stay with them. Sun will rise again ☀️ @ImRo45 @BCCI @ICC https://t.co/xq22t3jeVm

Jadeja and Bumrah missed the T20 World Cup due to knee and back injuries respectively. The Indian team management might have fielded Chahal in the playing XI if the former was fit and available, considering the Saurashtra all-rounder's abilities with the willow in hand.

Poll : Did India's campaign at the T20 World Cup get derailed because of Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah's absence? Yes No 0 votes