T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after England bolsters semi-final chances with a win against New Zealand

England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat first in this crucial contest. The skipper and Alex Hales gave their side a good start with their 81-run opening partnership.

Alex Hales played the role of aggressor in the powerplay while his partner took his time at the other end. However, he slowed down after the powerplay as the New Zealand spinners, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, bowled well in tandem.

Jos Buttler (73) gradually shifted gears after Hales' departure and shepherded his side ahead at a brisk pace. He also got a reprieve when Kiwi fielder Daryll Mitchell dropped his catch.

Buttler took full advantage of the second chance as he upped the ante soon after with a couple of big hits. Liam Livingstone (20) and the other middle-order batters also chipped in with brief cameos to lift England to 179/6.

In response, New Zealand received an early blow as in-form opener Devon Conway walked back to the pavilion in the second over. Finn Allen (16) hit a couple of flamboyant shots and perished in the fifth over, leaving his side in a spot of bother with 28/2 on the scoreboard.

Glenn Phillips (62 off 36 balls) played a magnificent knock at this juncture to keep his side alive in the steep chase. Kane Williamson (40) kept him company with a sedate knock during the duo's 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Ben Stokes broke the threatening stand by dismissing Kane Williamson in the 15th over. The English pacers then bowled tightly and kept picking wickets regularly to derail the chase.

The required run rate pressure eventually got to Phillips, leading to his dismissal in the 18th over. New Zealand could only reach 159/6 in 20 overs and lost the match by 20 runs.

Fans react after England's clinical victory over New Zealand

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the contest between England and New Zealand in Sydney. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Charlie @bronsonspurs79 Australia bang in trouble with England beating NZ #T20WorldCup Australia bang in trouble with England beating NZ #T20WorldCup https://t.co/QuacdDzVot

Umer @Umer79893986

#NewZealandvsEngland New Zealand is also take revenge from Australia New Zealand is also take revenge from Australia 😂#NewZealandvsEngland https://t.co/XqCy8wjdpp

Courtesy of the victory, England have moved up to the second position in the Group 1 points table while New Zealand remains at the pole position.

