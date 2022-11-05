T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after England escape with a narrow win against Sri Lanka and knock out Australia 

England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (November 5) in Sydney. Courtesy of the hard-fought win, England have secured a spot in the semi-finals and knocked out defending champions Australia in the process.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first on a slow track. Pathum Nissanka (67) hit a wonderful half-century to help his side reach 141/8 in 20 overs.

The island nation were on course for a much higher total after dominating the first ten overs of the innings. However, Adil Rashid (1/16), Mark Wood (3/26), and Sam Curran (1/27) bowled phenomenally in the second half and successfully prevented the opposing batters from scoring briskly.

Alex Hales (47) then played a blazing knock and powered his side to 70/0 in just six overs. He utilized the field restrictions in the powerplay to his advantage and gave England a clear edge in a tricky chase.

Wanindu Hasaranga (2/23) and Dhananjaya de Silva (2/24) brought Sri Lanka back into the contest with impactful spells in the middle overs, where they spun a web around the English batters.

As he has done multiple times in the past, Ben Stokes (42*) once again came to England's rescue by handling the pressure situation well with a responsible knock. He kept his composure as wickets crumbled at the other end and took his side home in the final over.

Chris Woakes finished the game with a boundary as England reached 144/6 in 19.4 overs to book their semi-final berth.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Jos Buttler reflected on the win and said:

"We knew we had to find a way to win the game and we did just that. (Ben Stokes) It's the situations he is made for. As long as he's out there, there's a sense of calm. He can play a lot of roles and offers a lot in different facets of the game.

"He's a proper competitor. Getting to this stage of the competition, hopefully, we will see him grow. Having lost the toss, we knew the wicket would slow up as the game goes on. Those couple of overs from Rashid helped us pull things back. "

Fans react to England's victory over Sri Lanka

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring contest between England and Sri Lanka in Adelaide. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

transponster22 @transponster22 🏼 #ENGvSL Ben stokes has done it, Aussies are out. India vs England for the semis Ben stokes has done it, Aussies are out. India vs England for the semis 👊🏼 #ENGvSL https://t.co/JCVAPJ3sL4

The English will have to wait for the results of tomorrow's games to find out who they fall in the semi-finals.

