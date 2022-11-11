T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as fans slam Team India management's questionable selection choices

Indian cricket fans raised their eyebrows over several questionable selection calls made by Team India's management after their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign came to a disappointing end in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

England outclassed and outplayed Team India in all departments in the semi-final to register a comprehensive 10-wicket victory. They will square off against Pakistan in the final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

After a deflating loss, Indian fans reflected on things that resulted in their team's poor showing in the knockout game. They felt the team management's debatable selection choices were one of the primary reasons for the dire situation. They also highlighted Yuzvendra Chahal's repeated exclusion from playing XI in the World Cup.

Fans believe the team lacked a wicket-taking bowling option in the middle overs in the absence of Chahal, as both Axar Patel and Ashwin failed miserably in the role. They were also unhappy about ignoring players like Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, and Ravi Bishnoi while selecting the 15-man World Cup squad.

Here is a collection of the best memes on the matter:

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN Live visuals of coach writing down Prithvi Shaw's name at the top of the order for the future..... Live visuals of coach writing down Prithvi Shaw's name at the top of the order for the future..... https://t.co/xwb4PuoFex

Archit Borde @humdrum_ka_gum Yuzvendra Chahal in the whole T20 worldcup: Yuzvendra Chahal in the whole T20 worldcup: https://t.co/Ln1lJVZJF6

Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog @cricket_broken A friendly reminder that Yuzvendra Chahal has never bowled a single ball in a T20 World Cup. A friendly reminder that Yuzvendra Chahal has never bowled a single ball in a T20 World Cup. https://t.co/QBX2vun2rP

Sourabh @1handed6 Openers we Openers we

have deserve Openers we Openers we have deserve https://t.co/DK85lYL1iT

Sohail. @iamsohail__1



Yuzvendra Chahal was also in the squad of Do you know?Yuzvendra Chahal was also in the squad of #T20WorldCup 2022 Do you know?Yuzvendra Chahal was also in the squad of #T20WorldCup 2022 https://t.co/G49qAdCM8X

"You were a 13-member team"- Aakash Chopra puzzled with Team India's selection strategy in World Cup

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra questioned Team India's unusual selection strategy for the T20 World Cup 2022. He felt that they effectively went in with just a 13-men squad by emphasizing the management's reluctance to give opportunities to Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel.

Chopra shed light on some of India's tactical mistakes at the World Cup in a video shared on his YouTube channel and said:

"You don't want to play Harshal, you don't want to play Chahal, that means you went with 13 players. You were a 13-member team. Even in those 13, when you play Deepak Hooda, you don't get him to bowl, and when you play Pant, you don't get him to bat."

Men in Blue will be back in action soon as they face New Zealand in an away white-ball series, which commences on November 18.

Which players do you think should get a chance in the Indian T20I team ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes