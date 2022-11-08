Create

T20 World Cup 2022: "Unfortunately cricket is not played on paper" - Pragyan Ojha on England's formidable batting lineup

By Kartik Iyer
Modified Nov 08, 2022 09:34 AM IST
England v Sri Lanka - ICC Men
The England batting has not been at its destructive best in the T20 World Cup thus far.

Pragyan Ojha has said that England might have a formidable batting lineup on paper but they need to deliver the goods on the field of play.

England will lock horns with India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10. The winner of that clash will face the winner of the other semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan, which will be played a day earlier in Sydney.

During an interaction on India Today, Ojha was asked about his views on England's formidable batting lineup that has looked vulnerable at times. He responded:

"When you look at the England team, on paper, they look a very solid side. They have every player who can win you a game on a given day. Unfortunately cricket is not played on paper."

Ojha added that a stronger team can be defeated in the game's shortest format if they are not at the top of their game. The former India spinner elaborated:

"That's the reason why it is very important to carry the momentum. A lot of players talk about momentum in T20 cricket, that is only because a less experienced team can beat a bigger team with great experience and great names. That is only because the other team doesn't sync well or play to their potential."
Mike Hussey talks England's batting philosophy in T20 matches.#T20WorldCup https://t.co/ujlM1qMrWH

The ongoing T20 World Cup has witnessed a plethora of big upsets. England too lost to Ireland by five runs via the DLS method in the Super 12 stage.

"They are facing a team which has been playing good cricket" - Pragyan Ojha on England's clash against India

India was the only team to win four games in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.
India was the only team to win four games in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Ojha feels Jos Buttler & Co. will have an uphill task to beat the Men in Blue. He observed:

"They have got great players but till now they have not synced in. Unfortunately it rained for them, they were fortunate enough to be in the semi-finals but now it will be a big challenge for them. They are facing a team which has been playing good cricket."
India will be facing England for the first time in 35 years in a World Cup's knockout match.

The cricketer-turned-analyst pointed out that England will have to address their batting issues, which came to the fore even in their last game against Sri Lanka. He said:

"Now it is very important how well England addresses those small issues. If we see the game that they played just before the semi-finals, they were cruising, they were 104/1, suddenly they lost five wickets. So that is something which they need to address."

Ojha concluded by stating that India will not let go of England if they get into a similar situation. However, he added that the 2019 ODI World Cup champions will enjoy the upper hand if they bat well against the Indian spinners.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Jos Buttler score a fifty in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Sai Krishna
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...