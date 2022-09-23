T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Team India's Ravi Bishnoi sharpens batting skills after selection snub

Team India spinner Ravi Bishnoi was recently spotted working on his batting after failing to find a place in the main squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

The talented youngster shared an Instagram story on Friday (September 23) to give his fans a glimpse of a recent practice session. In the video, the 22-year-old can be seen facing some throwdowns in the nets in Jodhpur.

Bishnoi has been named as one of the four standby players and is expected to travel with the Indian team to Australia for the marquee event. He was last seen in action during the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

The leg spinner featured in just one match in the continental tournament. He bowled a tidy spell in the game against Pakistan, picking up a wicket and conceding just 26 runs from his full quota of four overs.

Ravi Bishnoi isn't a part of India's ongoing T20I series against Australia

India are currently battling Australia in a three-match T20I series against Australia at home. However, Ravi Bishnoi hasn't been included in the squad for the assignment.

He also failed to make the cut for the ensuing T20I series against South Africa. A number of fans have expressed their displeasure over Bishnoi's absence given his impressive performances in recent outings.

The crafty spinner has 16 wickets to his name from 10 T20Is along with a fantastic economy rate of 7.08. However, the national selectors preferred senior campaigners over the spinner for the T20 World Cup 2022, giving the nod to Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

