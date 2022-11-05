T20 World Cup 2022: "Winner of that SF will go on & win the World Cup" - Stuart Broad on potential India-England clash

With England likely to face India in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, veteran seamer Stuart Broad has predicted the winner of the game to go on lift the trophy. The seasoned Test player said that India and England are the best teams, as they have a host of match-winners.

England progressed to the semifinals with a nervy win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, joining New Zealand from group one. Jos Buttler and Co. produced a clinical bowling performance to keep Sri Lanka to 141 after which Buttler and Alex Hales set up the game with a brisk opening stand.

Broad tweeted:

"Job done, bit nervy once Halesy got out but World Cup Semi Final spot booked. Probably India vs England. Winner of that SF will go on & win the World Cup in my opinion because both teams have the most match-winners."

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl and saw his team get off to a brilliant start. Opener Pathum Nissanka hit 67 off 45; but the right-handed batter lacked support from the other end. The 2014 T20 champions managed only 25 runs off the final five overs to end up with a sub-par total.

Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes find form at the right time for England

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Ben Stokes endured a lean run throughout the tournament, but they played a critical role in England's win. Rashid used the SCG surface well to produce figures of 4-0-16-1, claiming the wicket of Nissanka.

Stokes remained unbeaten at 36 off 42 to steer the 2010 T20 World champions over the line. The English Test captain kept his calm amid the fall of wickets around him to secure his team a semifinal spot. However, Rashid's figures were enough to earn him the player of the match award.

Jos Buttler and co. will be determined to get over the line in the semifinal after falling short in the previous edition in the UAE. After dominating the group stage, they lost to New Zealand.

