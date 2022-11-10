T20 World Cup 2022: "You might think the guy has gone mad" - Aakash Chopra on why he doesn't see Yuzvendra Chahal playing

Aakash Chopra believes Yuzvendra Chahal cannot figure in India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England unless Harshal Patel also makes the team.

The inaugural T20 World Cup champions will lock horns with the 2010 winners in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. The Men in Blue will hope that their spinners, who have not been too effective in the tournament thus far, deliver the goods in the crunch game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra explained why Chahal is unlikely to get a place in India's XI, saying:

"You will not be able to play Yuzi Chahal because he will only play when Harshal Patel plays. You might think the guy has gone mad, what is he saying? I have not gone mad, if Yuzi Chahal plays, it is necessary for Harshal Patel to also play, because you will see Harshal Patel as a batter at No. 8."

Chopra pointed out that the leg-spinner's inclusion at the expense of either Ravichandran Ashwin or Axar Patel cannot be the only change in India's bowling lineup. He reasoned:

"Axar Patel at No. 7, Harshal Patel at No. 8, then your No. 9 to 11 as Bhuvi, Shami and Yuzi Chahal. But let us assume Yuzi Chahal plays in place of either Ashwin or Axar, you will not be able to do that because you don't want Yuzi at No. 8."

Ashwin and Axar have scalped six and three wickets respectively in the tournament thus far. While the former has played a couple of cameos with the bat, the latter has managed just nine runs in his three hits in the middle.

However, the Indian team will likely persist with them to have the assurance of players who can score a few runs at No. 7 and No. 8.

"Can you play Deepak Hooda?" - Aakash Chopra on the other possible change in India's XI

Deepak Hooda scored 33 runs in the only T20I he has played against England.

Chopra reckons Deepak Hooda's inclusion at the expense of Axar Patel will put too much pressure on the five bowlers, including Hardik Pandya. He explained:

"Axar is not getting a place in the XI. So can you play Deepak Hooda? If you do that your bowling will become slightly short. It will mean that you will need the entire four overs from Hardik and none of the bowlers should bowl badly - Ashwin and the other three fast bowlers will also need to do well."

While ruling out Chahal's chances of playing, Chopra concluded by opining that Rishabh Pant could play, with Hooda also being in the team management's scheme of things. He stated:

"So this is going to be a very big question. I don't see Yuzi Chahal playing. Rishabh Pant might play but I don't think you will see many more changes. Deepak Hooda might be in their thoughts."

The Indian think tank might not want to bring in too many untested players for a knockout game. They will likely field the same XI that played their last Super 12 game against Zimbabwe, with the choice between Pant and Dinesh Karthik being the only point of discussion.

