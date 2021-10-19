T20 World Cup: "I am not 100% convinced that you can play him in the XI against Pakistan" - Aakash Chopra on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Aakash Chopra feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not a certain pick for Team India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. He added that the Virat Kohli-led side might consider playing Shardul Thakur instead.

Kumar was taken to the cleaners by the England batsmen in last night's warm-up encounter between the two sides. The swing bowler failed to take a single wicket and conceded 54 runs in his four-over spell.

While reviewing India's bowling performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted Bhuvneshwar Kumar's below-par performance. He elaborated:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been expensive. He is not looking a patch of his usual self. He has a lot of experience but I am not 100% convinced that you can play him in the XI against Pakistan. I will be thinking about Shardul Thakur."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rahul Chahar's expensive spell has sealed Varun Chakravarthy's spot as Team India's second spinner. Aakash Chopra had the following to say about the two Indian spinners on display:

"Rahul Chahar was very expensive. That means I see Varun Chakravarthy playing the next match and against Pakistan. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled well, bowled off-spin as well in the first couple of overs but will you see him playing as the third spinner if three play."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "Was a Difficult and challenging call. We decided to Back Rahul Chahar for a reason, he is a guy who bowls with pace. The Wickets in UAE will be slow and the guys who bowl with some pace, would do better." - Virat Kohli (On Yuzi Chahal exclusion from T20 World Cup Squad) "Was a Difficult and challenging call. We decided to Back Rahul Chahar for a reason, he is a guy who bowls with pace. The Wickets in UAE will be slow and the guys who bowl with some pace, would do better." - Virat Kohli (On Yuzi Chahal exclusion from T20 World Cup Squad)

Chahar castled Dawid Malan for his only wicket but was taken for 43 runs in his four-over spell. Although Ashwin went wicketless, he conceded just 23 runs in his four overs.

"Mohammed Shami did his job and picked wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Mohammed Shami is India's second-best seam bowler

Aakash Chopra named Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as Team India's preferred seam-bowling options. He explained:

"Mohammed Shami did his job and picked wickets and Bumrah was economical. Mohammed Shami's yorkers are falling in place but he can also be expensive but then Bumrah is your No.1 fast bowler and Mohammed Shami is your second fast bowler. That was a big takeaway."

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia #INDvENG #LiveTheGame Think breakthroughs, think Mohammed Shami 😍Team India fans, how excited are you to 👀 him back in 🔵 with a 💥 - let us know with a GIF!ICC Men's #T20WorldCup21 Think breakthroughs, think Mohammed Shami 😍Team India fans, how excited are you to 👀 him back in 🔵 with a 💥 - let us know with a GIF!ICC Men's #T20WorldCup21 #INDvENG #LiveTheGame https://t.co/wm1In2Psp3

While pointing out that India might not have the luxury of a sixth bowling option, the 44-year-old concluded by stating that Varun Chakravarthy and Shardul Thakur should be fielded in the next warm-up match against Australia. Aakash Chopra observed:

Also Read

"It is almost confirmed that India are not going to get a sixth bowler because Hardik has not bowled even now. You should definitely play Varun Chakravarthy and Shardul Thakur against Australia."

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar still looking out of sorts, Shardul Thakur might be preferred over him as Team India's third pacer. Ashwin might have also stolen a march on Chahar as the third spinner if India opt to go with a spin-heavy attack.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Who should be India's third seamer? Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shardul Thakur 0 votes so far