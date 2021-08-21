"Even Afghanistan can give this team a competition" - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand's squad for the T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra believes New Zealand are not among the favorites to win the upcoming T20 World Cup and that they could have a tough time even against Afghanistan.

The Kiwis are clubbed alongside India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and two qualifying teams who are yet to be determined in Group B of the T20 World Cup. They recently announced their squad for the global event, which will be staged in the UAE and Oman.

While reflecting on New Zealand's squad for the tournament, Aakash Chopra opined that the Kane Williamson-led side could be put to the test by Afghanistan. He said:

"Overall, this team is alright. They are in India's pool, where Pakistan and Afghanistan are also there. Even Afghanistan can give this team a competition and trouble them, honestly speaking."

However, the former Indian opener highlighted that the Kiwis are known to rise to the occasion at ICC events. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"They are a good team. They punch above their weight and they have the ability to become a fist. They won the World Test Championship and lost the 2019 World Cup just because the match got tied."

New Zealand have time and again risen above the underdog tag given to them and have made it through to the title-deciding rounds of ICC tournaments. They have also enjoyed great success against India in these mega events.

"I have a doubt this time that New Zealand will end up at the podium" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra picked India and Pakistan as the favorites in Group B

Aakash Chopra is skeptical about New Zealand going all the way at the T20 World Cup. He explained:

"I have a doubt this time that New Zealand will end up at the podium. Of course, they do surprise everyone but these are the UAE conditions. I see Pakistan and India's chances extremely bright in this group."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that although the New Zealand squad seems to have all the bases covered, they might be found slightly wanting in the spin-friendly conditions in the UAE. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I think they might just struggle, even though like Australia, this team also looks fairly balanced and power-packed. They have the match-winners but will they win? We will do a slightly more deep-dive analysis before the World Cup."

The other teams can take New Zealand lightly at their own peril. Even in the last T20 World Cup played in India, they had topped the group stage and had thrashed the hosts by 47 runs on a rank-turner in Nagpur.

Lowest T20I target defended in India, on #15Mar 2016 WC 🏆at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur



NZ 126/7 (20 ov)

Corey Anderson 34 (42)

Jasprit Bumrah 1/15 (4 ov)



Ind 79 (18.1 ov)

MS Dhoni 30 (30)

Mitchell Santner 4/11 (4 ov)



New Zealand won by 47 runs#IndvAus — Mohsin Ahmed (@mohsinstats) February 24, 2019

Edited by Samya Majumdar