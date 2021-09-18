T20 World Cup: India to play warm-up games against England and Australia in October

Team India are set to play a couple of high-intensity warm-up games against England and Australia in the lead up to the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The match against England will take place on October 18, three days after the IPL final. It will be followed by a clash against Aaron Finch's Australian team on October 20. Both games will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Industry sources confirmed the development to news agency ANI in a statement:

"Yes, India will lock horns against England and Australia in warm-up games and they will be telecast on Star."

Both England and Australia are part of Group 1 of the T20 World Cup, which also includes the West Indies and South Africa. The teams won't play against India in the league stage of the main event.

ICC tournaments like the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup host such warm-up matches with teams from the opposite groups. The teams use the opportunity to test out their combinations and bench strength.

India's T20 World Cup campaign will begin on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. Other Group 2 members are New Zealand and Afghanistan. Both Group 1 and Group 2 will also be joined by two teams each from the Qualifying round, held between eight teams (divided into Group A and B) from October 17.

The top four teams will ultimately square off in two semi-finals on November 10 and 11 punctuated by the final on November 14.

India's league stage schedule for the T20 World Cup

1) India vs Pakistan - October 24 - Dubai - 7:30 PM IST

2) India vs New Zealand - October 31 - Dubai - 7:30 PM IST

3) India vs Afghanistan - November 3 - Abu Dhabi - 7:30 PM IST

4) India vs Winner of Group B - November 5 - Dubai - 7:30 PM IST

5) India vs Runner-up of Group A - November 8 - Dubai - 7:30 PM IST

