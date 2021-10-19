T20 World Cup 2021: "Rishabh Pant can change the course of a match" - VVS Laxman says he should be sent to bat by the 13th or 14th over

VVS Laxman believes Rishabh Pant's batting position should be defined by the number of overs remaining considering the dashing wicketkeeper-batter's match-winning abilities.

Pant walked into bat at the No. 4 position during India's run chase in their first T20 World Cup warm-up encounter against England. The southpaw smashed an unbeaten 29 off 14 deliveries to see his team across the finish line.

While reviewing the India-England encounter on Star Sports, VVS Laxman was asked if Pant should continue to bat at No. 4 ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. He responded:

"I feel No. 4 is the right position for Suryakumar Yadav. Rishabh Pant can start at No. 5 but if two or three wickets have fallen around the 13th or 14th over, then Rishabh Pant can go and bat.

"I will pay more attention to the overs because Rishabh Pant is a batter who can change the course of a match with his power hitting."

The former India cricketer added that game-changers like Pant and Hardik Pandya need to be promoted based on the match situation. VVS Laxman explained:

"So I will send Rishabh Pant in as soon as 14 overs are done. Batters like Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya who can play the big shots and play the role of a finisher, showing that flexibility is extremely necessary."

VVS Laxman was also happy that Pant and Pandya had provided the finishing touches to India's run chase.

"I feel 40 runs were required off the last four overs and you can see a similar situation in the main round of the World Cup, so it was a proper warm-up match as you saw the challenges you will see in the main round."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Well played, Rishabh Pant. He scored Unbeaten 29* runs from 14 balls including 1 Four and 3 Sixes against England in the Warm-up Match. #T20WorldCup Well played, Rishabh Pant. He scored Unbeaten 29* runs from 14 balls including 1 Four and 3 Sixes against England in the Warm-up Match. #T20WorldCup

Pant and Pandya are expected to play the finishers' role for Team India. However, the latter has not been at his best lately and the Indian team will hope that he regains his touch before the actual tournament begins.

"No. 3 is the right position for Virat Kohli" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman feels Virat Kohli should continue to bat at No. 3

VVS Laxman was also asked about Virat Kohli's decision to bat at No. 3. He replied:

"I feel it is the right position for him because you have experienced opening batsmen in KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. And the way Ishan Kishan is batting, I am feeling that he is going to force the team management to play him in the playing XI but No. 3 is the right position for Virat Kohli."

Also Read

Kohli, who batted at No. 3 in yesterday's warm-up encounter, scored 11 runs off 13 deliveries. He wasn't at his fluent best and will hope for a longer hit in the middle during the second warm-up match against Australia.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Is No. 3 the right position for Virat Kohli? Yes No 2 votes so far