"Take them to nice physio please" - Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious comment as Sanju Samson poses with bodybuilders amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav dropped a hilarious comment on Sanju Samson’s latest social media post. The Kerala batter, who last featured in competitive cricket while leading the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the 2025 IPL season, has been spending time in the USA since.

On Sunday, July 6, the 30-year-old shared a picture from a gym session, posing alongside fitness trainers and bodybuilders Robert Wilmote and Elie Tane Ngnewo. Sanju captioned the post:

“Almost there. Great time with these champs today.”

Reacting to the post, Suryakumar dropped a hilarious comment, writing:

“Chetta take them to nice Physio please, too much swelling.”

Sanju was quick to respond with an equally witty reply:

“Hahaha..swelling which can make physios injured.”

Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious comment on Sanju Samson's post (Image via Instagram-@imsanjusamson)

Meanwhile, the Mumbai batter recently underwent surgery for a sports hernia in Munich, Germany. On June 26, Suryakumar shared an update on Instagram, writing:

“Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back.”

The 34-year-old was in sensational form during IPL 2025, amassing 717 runs in 16 innings at an impressive average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91. Representing Mumbai Indians (MI), he smashed five half-centuries over the course of the season.

“He is an Indian batter, a keeper and an opener” - CSK reportedly keen on signing Sanju Samson

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly eyeing a potential trade for Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL 2026 season. As per a Cricbuzz report dated July 1, a CSK franchise official confirmed their interest in the 30-year-old, stating:

"We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested.”

The wicketkeeper-batter has appeared in 177 IPL matches, amassing 4,704 runs at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of 139.04. His impressive record features 26 half-centuries and three centuries.

