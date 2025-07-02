Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly considering a move to sign Kerala batter and current Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson ahead of the 2026 edition of the prestigious tournament. A franchise official recently confirmed their interest in the 30-year-old while speaking to Cricbuzz, stating:

Ad

"We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested.”

Ad

Trending

CSK endured a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table with just eight points — their worst performance in the tournament’s history. Rajasthan Royals didn’t fare much better either, ending ninth with the same number of points, as Sanju Samson’s season was marred by injuries.

Now, with reports surfacing of CSK’s interest in acquiring the RR captain ahead of the 2026 season, we explore three compelling reasons why trading in Sanju Samson could be a game-changing move for the five-time champions.

Ad

3 reasons why CSK trading in Sanju Samson for IPL 2026 would be the right move

#1 The ideal wicketkeeper replacement If MS Dhoni steps away

MS Dhoni has been the cornerstone of Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008, leading the franchise to five titles. Even in the 2025 season, he was handed the captaincy reins once again after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out mid-season due to injury.

Ad

However, CSK endured a disappointing campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table, with Dhoni himself struggling to make a significant impact. The 43-year-old played in all 14 matches, scoring just 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.

Following CSK’s final game of the 2025 season against Gujarat Titans (GT), Dhoni addressed questions about his future, saying:

“I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done. . I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back at the same time. I have the luxury of time. Will think about it and then decide,” [as quoted by Cricbuzz].

Ad

With uncertainty looming over Dhoni’s availability for IPL 2026, CSK’s reported interest in Sanju Samson becomes even more significant. Should Dhoni choose not to return, the franchise will require a proven Indian wicketkeeper-batter — and Samson fits that role perfectly as a potential successor to the CSK legend.

#2 Strengthens Indian batting core and mentors emerging talent

Chennai Super Kings endured persistent batting woes during the 2025 season. Ruturaj Gaikwad offered early promise with two half-centuries in his first five outings, but his campaign was cut short due to injury.

Ad

The middle order failed to step up in his absence. Rahul Tripathi could muster only 55 runs in five innings at an average of 11, while Deepak Hooda struggled even more, scoring just 31 runs at an average of 6.20.

Ironically, it was their injury replacements who brought some much-needed spark in the second half of the tournament. Seventeen-year-old Ayush Mhatre was a standout, scoring 240 runs in seven innings at an average of 34.28 and an eye-catching strike rate of 188.97.

Ad

Dewald Brevis impressed as well, racking up 225 runs in six innings at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00, including two fifties. Urvil Patel also made an impact, smashing 68 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 212.50.

With CSK’s batting core now skewing towards youth, the addition of Sanju Samson could prove to be the perfect balance of experience and leadership. The 30-year-old brings with him the weight of 177 IPL appearances, having scored 4,704 runs at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of 139.04, including 26 fifties and three centuries.

Ad

Given his ability to single-handedly change games and his vast experience, Samson could not only bolster CSK’s Indian batting core but also serve as a mentor to emerging talents like Ayush, Urvil, and Brevis — providing the guidance and composure that a young batting unit needs.

#3 Valuable leadership support for Ruturaj Gaikwad

Another area where Sanju Samson’s arrival could greatly benefit Chennai Super Kings is leadership. Ruturaj Gaikwad was appointed CSK’s full-time captain ahead of the 2024 season. While he showed promise, the team narrowly missed the playoffs, finishing fifth due to a poor net run rate. In 2025, his season was cut short by injury after just five matches.

Ad

Across two seasons, Gaikwad has led CSK in 19 games, securing eight wins and suffering 11 losses — a modest record in his early leadership tenure.

If CSK succeed in bringing Samson on board, it would not only strengthen their squad but also provide Gaikwad with much-needed leadership support. Samson brings a wealth of captaincy experience, having led Rajasthan Royals in 67 IPL matches — winning 33, losing 33, with one no result — including a run to the final in 2022.

Considering his all-round value — as a proven batter, a reliable wicketkeeper if MS Dhoni steps away, and a tactically astute leader — Samson fits the profile of a player who can ease the burden on Gaikwad and help guide CSK through a crucial transition phase. Securing his services ahead of IPL 2026 could prove to be a masterstroke for the five-time champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More