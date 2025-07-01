MS Dhoni applies for Captain Cool trademark: What does it exactly mean?

Former India captain MS Dhoni has submitted an application to trademark the title "Captain Cool" — a nickname widely attributed to him by fans, media, and cricketing experts for his composed demeanor under pressure and his knack for delivering in high-stakes moments with both strategy and the bat.

Ad

According to Live Law, MS Dhoni’s trademark application — originally filed in June 2023 — was “accepted and advertised” by the Kolkata office of the Trademarks Registry in June 2025. It was subsequently published in the journal on June 16, 2025, inviting any objections. If no opposition is filed within 120 days of publication, the trademark will be formally registered.

The application falls under Class 41, which, according to IndiaFilings, pertains to services involving education, training, entertainment, and sporting or cultural activities. Dhoni aims to secure exclusive rights to the term “Captain Cool” specifically in the domain of sports training and coaching.

Ad

Trending

Dhoni’s lawyer, Mansi Aggarwal, was quoted by India Today as saying:

“Delighted to share a recent development from the field of trademark law that underscores the evolving role of personality rights and acquired distinctiveness in overcoming relative grounds for refusal.”

As the 43-year-old moves to trademark the iconic moniker, here’s a look at how he earned the title "Captain Cool" — and what securing its trademark could mean for him.

Ad

Captain Cool’s winning touch on the global stage

MS Dhoni made his ODI debut for India against Bangladesh in December 2004. Within a few years, he cemented his place in the playing XI with consistent performances as a batter. However, it was the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup that marked a turning point in his career.

With several senior players opting out, Dhoni was handed the captaincy, and he led a young Indian side to a historic title win. His calm leadership throughout the tournament, including the bold decision to hand Joginder Sharma the final over against Pakistan in the final, remains one of Indian cricket’s most iconic moments.

Ad

India climbed to the top of the ICC Test rankings for the first time on December 6, 2009, under Dhoni’s captaincy. One of the biggest milestones came in the 2011 ODI World Cup, when India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 2. Dhoni famously sealed the victory with a towering six, ending the nation's 28-year wait for the coveted trophy.

In 2013, he added another feather to his cap by guiding India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. With no World Test Championship in place at the time, Dhoni became the first captain in history to win all major ICC tournaments. Known for his composure under pressure and bold tactical calls, he earned the enduring moniker “Captain Cool.”

Ad

The 43-year-old brought his illustrious international career to a close on August 15, 2020. Across formats, he played 535 matches, amassing 17,092 runs at an average of 44.74, including 108 half-centuries and 15 centuries. Dhoni still holds the record for leading India in the most matches across formats, captaining in 332 games, and securing 178 wins.

While his international career has come to an end, Dhoni remains active in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he has led the franchise to five IPL titles, reinforcing his legacy as one of the most successful captains in the tournament’s history — a distinction he shares with Rohit Sharma, who has also guided the Mumbai Indians to five championships.

Ad

Most recently, in June 2025, Dhoni was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Reacting to the honour, he said:

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever."

Ad

These are just some of the many achievements Dhoni has accomplished on the cricket field — and he continues to make his mark. From leading India to historic ICC triumphs to showcasing remarkable composure under pressure, his calm and unflappable presence earned him the iconic nickname, "Captain Cool."

Why “Captain Cool” is more than just a nickname for MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has taken steps to officially trademark the nickname “Captain Cool.” If approved, this move would give him the exclusive right to use the title commercially in areas like education, sports training, entertainment, and cultural programs.

Ad

A trademark is a form of legal protection that allows individuals or businesses to secure ownership over specific words, phrases, or symbols used in commercial settings.

By trademarking “Captain Cool,” Dhoni is aiming to control how the term is used, especially for branding, merchandise, promotions, and digital content. Once registered, it would prevent others from using the phrase for profit without his permission.

This marks a growing shift in modern sports, where athletes are actively securing their identities as brand assets. With stars like Cristiano Ronaldo building global empires around names like 'CR7', Dhoni’s move to trademark 'Captain Cool' signals a similar step toward owning and shaping his legacy off the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More