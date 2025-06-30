MS Dhoni applies for trademark of his iconic nickname post IPL 2025

Former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star MS Dhoni has got his 'Captain Cool' moniker trademarked. The 43-year-old got the nickname from fans for his calm and composed on-field demeanor during his captaincy stint.
According to the official website of Intellectual Property of India, Dhoni's trademark was officially published in the trademark journal on June 16, 2025. The goods and services description for the trademark consists of sports training, providing sports training facilities and sports coaching services.
It is worth mentioning that Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has trademarked his name and signature. Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli also has his name trademarked, along with his brand, 'One8', with CSE Consulting LLP.
MS Dhoni served as CSK's interim captain in IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury
After leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, MS Dhoni relinquished his leadership position before the start of the 2024 edition. He handed over the captaincy reins to opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.
However, Dhoni returned as the CSK captain in IPL 2025 as Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury after five matches. The Chennai-based side endured a dismal campaign.
They won just four out of the 14 fixtures, finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the league's history. Dhoni scored 196 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17.
During the post-match presentation of CSK's final league match, MS Dhoni was asked to comment on his IPL future. Here's what the 43-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):
"I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done. Every year it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best, this is top level cricket. It's professional cricket. It's not always performance you can count. If cricketers start retiring because of their performances, some of them will retire at the age of 22.
"What is important to see is how much hunger you have and how fit you are. How much you can contribute for the team. Whether the team needs you or doesn’t, so I have enough time. Will go back to Ranchi, haven't been home for a while, so I will enjoy a few bike rides and then decide. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back at the same time. I have the luxury of time. Will think about it and then decide."
The new IPL retention rules allowed the Chennai-based side to retain MS Dhoni as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore.
