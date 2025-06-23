"Tameez se khelne ke chakkar mein choot rahi hai" - Rishabh Pant's hilarious comment goes viral on day 4 of ENG vs IND 1st Test [Watch]

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's antics on Day 4 of the ongoing Leeds Test against England amused many. His comments were caught on stump mic as he rued playing cautiously even when the ball was there to be put away for a boundary.

The 27-year-old cricketer has been quite chatty, both behind the stumps and while batting, keeping fans entertained. The comment from Pant on Day 3 seemingly came when the tourists needed to knuckle down after the early loss of Shubman Gill. He was seen speaking to KL Rahul at the non-striker's end.

The southpaw said (via @SonySportsNetwork/X):

"Pakki hui waali ball. Tameez se khelne ke chakkar mein choot rahi hai. (Losing onto easy balls while trying to play sensibly.)"

Pant took two catches in the first innings and notably crossed the milestone of 150 dismissals in Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant follows up his first-innings ton with a half-century in the second

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although Pant started his innings frantically and survived some close calls, he managed to reach his half-century after lunch on Day 4. Pant made a whirlwind 134 in the first innings and stitched a 209-run stand with Gill to help the visiting side reach 471.

In reply, the hosts made 465, with Ollie Pope (106) and Harry Brook (99) being the chief contributors. Jasprit Bumrah put in a lion-hearted performance for India to help them eke out a six-run lead by taking a five-wicket haul. Nevertheless, England hit back with the early wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by Ben Stokes getting the better of Sai Sudharsan for the second time in the match.

Brydon Carse, who had removed Jaiswal, forced Gill to play one onto his stumps early on day four for eight runs.

At the time of writing, Pant was nearing another hundred on 91. India were 245-3 with KL Rahul having scored a hundred, leading the hosts by 251.

