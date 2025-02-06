Team India hand out debut cap to two youngsters in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Team India handed maiden ODI caps to two youngsters ahead of the side's ongoing series opener against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 5. Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Harshit Rana are set to play their first-ever One-Day International match.

Ahead of the toss, Jaiswal received his ODI cap from skipper Rohit Sharma, whereas it was senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami who presented the cap to Rana. While it will be the first ODI fixture for the two players, both of them have represented India in Test and T20Is in the past.

Here's a video of the two players reviewing their debut caps:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jaiswal made his Test debut in July 2023 against West Indies, where he announced himself on the big stage with a stunning 171-run knock in India's first innings. The southpaw's first T20I appearance came in August 2023 against West Indies. The 23-year-old has played 19 Tests and 23 T20Is in his career and has amassed 2,521 runs in international cricket.

Rana, on the other hand, got his maiden Test cap during the opening encounter of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia last year in November. His T20I debut was during the Men in Blue's recently concluded five-match series against England, where he came in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. He has played two Tests and a solitary T20I, picking up seven wickets across the two formats.

England won the toss and chose to bat first against India in ODI series opener

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat first in the ODI series opener against India in Nagpur. For the hosts, senior batter Virat Kohli was unavailable for selection due to a knee problem.

Speaking at the toss, Sharma stated that India wanted to bowl first anyway. He said:

"We would have bowled, it does not matter now. We know that we will have the bowl in our hands now and we want to be nice and aggressive at the start and see where we go. It was really nice to get some time off but it is a great chance to do well at the same time. It is really important for us to get some game time, try and maximize whatever opportunity we get. Yashasvi and Harshit make their debuts and unfortunately Virat is going to miss out as he had a problem in his right knee which happened late in the last night."

ENG XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

IND XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news