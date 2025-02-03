Team India opener greets Shreyas Iyer's parents at Mumbai airport before IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series [Watch]

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was not a part of the team that battered England 4-1 in the five-match T20I series recently, made the news for warmly greeting Shreyas Iyer's parents when they were at the airport in Mumbai on Monday, February 3.

Although Jaiswal was not a part of the team for the T20I series against England, he has been named in the squad for the ODI leg that is set to start in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The elegant batter also won a call-up to the squad named for the ICC Champions Trophy that will be played later this month.

In the video, Jaiswal was snapped shaking hands with Iyer, who also hails from Mumbai before the duo were presumably about to catch a flight to Nagpur. On seeing Iyer's parents, the former went to greet them warmly.

Trending

You can watch the video here:

Yashasvi Jaiswal was India's best batter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Jaiswal was one of India's sole bright spots in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy they lost 1-3 to Australia. He ended the series as the second-highest run-getter with 391 runs at an average of 43 across ten innings.

The 23-year-old was by far India's best batter on the tour, with Nitish Kumar Reddy coming second with 298 runs, almost a hundred behind the southpaw. Jaiswal's grit and resilience held him in good stead Down Under.

The Mumbai batter, who played in their Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir, will be expected to essay a significant role for India in the Champions Trophy if he gets the opportunity to bat at the top of the order.

Although he has already played in 19 Tests and 23 T20Is in his career, Jaiswal is yet to make his debut in ODI cricket. India already have well-settled openers in Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in this format of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news