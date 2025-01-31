Team India's concussion substitute strikes on debut, dismisses Liam Livingstone for 9 in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I [Watch]

Team India's debutant and concussion substitute Harshit Rana struck on debut as he picked up the wicket of Liam Livingstone in the ongoing T20I between India and England on Friday, January 31. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune hosts the fourth of the five contests between the two teams.

Rana was called onto the field to replace India all-rounder Shivam Dube (53 off 34) as a concussion substitute. Dube took a blow to his helmet on the penultimate delivery of the innings, with the southpaw being deemed as concussed after examination by the Indian team's physio during the mid-innings break. This marked Rana's debut in T20Is, making him the first player to debut in the format as a concussion substitute.

Soon after, Harshit Rana made an impact with the ball in hand, coming into the attack in the 12th over. On the second delivery of the over, Livingstone opened the face of the bat towards covers and looked to run the delivery towards point.

However, the ball took the leading edge and went behind to the keeper, Sanju Samson, who took the catch to send the all-rounder back to the pavilion.

Liam Livingstone was dismissed for nine runs off 14 deliveries. He became England's fourth wicket to fall with the score reading 95/4 following his dismissal. The 31-year-old was replaced by Jacob Bethell in the middle.

England need 36 runs in 18 deliveries to win IND vs NG 2025 4th T20I

After being asked to bat first, India managed to put 181/9 on the board in 20 overs thanks to half-centuries from Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya (53 off 30). England had a breezy start to the chase scoring 62/1 after six overs. However, with wickets falling at regular intervals, the visitors slumped to 146/8 in 17 overs.

They were eventually bundled out for 166 runs in 19.4 overs, with Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana picking up three wickets apiece. As a result, the Men in Blue have wrapped up the series by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with one match still to go.

