Team India star presents medal for Impact Fielder after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India opener Shubman Gill was tasked with awarding the Impact Fielder of the Series for the recently concluded three ODIs against England. Shreyas Iyer was awarded the medal for his contributions when fielding in the three matches.

The tradition of awarding a player for their exemplary fielding performances has continued since the 2023 ODI World Cup. Since then, the team management has been awarding players medals after each series for their contributions, while the tradition of awarding every match is followed during ICC tournaments.

After the end of the third ODI between India and England at Ahmedabad, the players and the coaching staff got together in the dressing room for the ceremony. T Dilip, Team India's fielding coach, said it was a close contest between Harshit Rana, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Cheekily, Dilip called Gill to present the medal to Iyer, with the dressing room sharing a laugh.

Team India beat England 3-0 in the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series

After winning the first two matches of the series in Nagpur and Cuttack by four wickets each, Team India headed to Ahmedabad for the last match of the series. They were asked to bat first and posted 356 runs in their 50 overs, thanks to a century from Shubman Gill (112 off 102), and fifties from Virat Kohli (52 off 55) and Shreyas Iyer (78 off 64).

With the ball in hand, Arshdeep Singh (2/33), Harshit Rana (2/31), Axar Patel (2/22) and Hardik Pandya (2/38) picked up two wickets each. England put up a resistance with the bat late, with Gus Atkinson scoring 38 runs in 19 deliveries but that wasn't enough as the visitors were bowled out for 214 and conceded the series 3-0.

Both India and England will now be heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy. India will be heading to Dubai while England will be going to Pakistan to play their games in the Champions Trophy.

