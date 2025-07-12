Team India star's mother and sister in attendance on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord's [In Picture]

India’s vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s mother, Saroj, and sister, Sakshi, were in attendance on Day 2 (Friday, July 11) of the third Test in the five-match series. The iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground is hosting the contest.

Ad

After the day’s play, Sakshi shared a picture on her Instagram story, posing with their mother, Saroj, at Lord’s. Take a look at the photo below:

Saroj Pant and Sakshi (Image via [email protected])

As for the match, the hosts were bowled out for 387 in 112.3 overs, with Joe Root leading the charge with a fine 104. Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56) also chipped in with valuable contributions. For India, Jasprit Bumrah once again impressed, finishing with figures of 5/74 in 27 overs.

Ad

Trending

In response, Jofra Archer struck early in his comeback Test, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13 in his very first over. KL Rahul and Karun Nair then steadied the innings, adding 61 runs off 113 deliveries for the second wicket. However, Nair once again failed to convert his start into a substantial score and was dismissed for 40. Skipper Shubman Gill couldn't make an impact either, falling for 16.

To the relief of Indian fans, Rishabh Pant came in to bat at No. 5 despite injuring his left index finger during the second session on Day 1 and not keeping wickets afterward in England's innings. KL Rahul looked in sublime form, bringing up a well-constructed fifty. At stumps on Day 2, India was 145/3 after 43 overs, with Rahul unbeaten on 53 and Pant on 19.

Ad

Rishabh Pant has been in fine form in the ongoing ENG-IND Test series

Team India didn’t get off to a great start in the series against England, losing the opening Test by five wickets at Headingley in Leeds. However, vice-captain Rishabh Pant stood out with an excellent performance, scoring 134 and 118, becoming only the second wicketkeeper after Andy Flower to hit twin centuries in a Test match.

India bounced back strongly in the second Test at Edgbaston, securing a dominant 336-run victory. Pant chipped in with scores of 25 and 65. In the ongoing third Test, he remains unbeaten on 19. Across five innings so far, Pant has amassed 361 runs at an impressive average of 90.25, including two centuries and a half-century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news