"Team India will need to work out why there have been so many injuries" - Adam Gilchrist on the visitors' injury woes

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist believes Team India need to introspect about the plethora of injuries plaguing their ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

While Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were injured by coping up blows while tackling Australia's short-pitched bowling, the rest of the injuries have concerned the 49-year-old.

With six first-choice players out due to injuries, Team India were forced to field a second-string bowling attack at the Gabba. Speaking to foxsports.com.au, Adam Gilchrist observed how these injuries have affected Team India's chances in the ongoing Test series:

“It's just been extraordinary the adversity they have faced on this tour. They'll need to work out why there have been so many injuries,” Adam Gilchrist said.

He added in this regard:

“A few have been inflicted by the Australian pace attack, but the soft tissue injuries – they'll need to assess why they came about and whether it was something in or out of their control.”

Team India well and truly in the series with a chance to win it: Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist believes Team India have a realistic chance of winning the Test series.

After their emphatic win in Melbourne, the visitors put up a spirited display to earn a highly creditable draw in the next Test in Sydney to keep the series alive.

Despite having an inexperienced bowling attack at the Gabba, Team India managed to bowl out Australia for 369.

Adam Gilchrist is impressed with the way Team India have competed despite plagued by a spate of injuries to key players. Considering the character and resilience shown by the visitors, Adam Gilchrist believes Team India have what it takes to win the series.

“But you can't question their resilience and their willingness to stay in the fight and not lie down."

Adam Gilchrist admired the fight and character shown by Team India and their never-say-die attitude in Australian conditions, where many a good team have succumbed in the past. The former player said in this regard:

“There have been plenty of talented touring teams across all nations that have been here and succumbed to Test cricket in this country. It's amazing that they've got to the Gabba well and truly in the series with a chance to win it.”

Team India will need to bat well in their first innings and get close to the Australian first-innings total. The wicket at the Gabba is on the dryer side and is likely to wear down as the Test progresses.

With a draw enough to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Team India will have to make their first innings count. However, for that to happen, the likes of captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will likely have to do the bulk of the scoring for the beleaguered visitors.