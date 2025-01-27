"Teri story kal dalunga" - Indian spinners’ hilarious banter on Instagram comments after IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Team India's T20I vice-captain Axar Patel engaged in a hilarious banter with leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Instagram comments. The funny exchange took place after Axar posted a few pictures from the Men in Blue's two-wicket win against England in the recently concluded second T20I of the ongoing five-match series.

Axar posted a couple of photographs of him celebrating a wicket along with a picture of the Player of the Match Tilak Varma. He captioned the post:

"2-0 up, let’s keep pushing."

Commenting on the post, Bishnoi cheekily complained that the all-rounder didn't include any of his pictures. The 24-year-old wrote:

"Meri photo Nhi Dali (My photo wasn't posted) 😢."

Axar responded by saying that he would post Bishnoi's photograph as an Instagram story. He wrote:

"Teri kal story dalunga (I will put your story tomorrow) 😂😂."

Screenshots of Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi's comments.

It is worth mentioning that Bishnoi bowled a miserly spell in the second T20I of India's home series against England in Chennai on Saturday. While the crafty spinner remained wicketless, he conceded 27 runs from his full quota of four overs.

Axar, on the other hand, bagged two wickets and registered figures of 4-0-32-2. England finished 165/9 in 20 overs. India chased down the target with four balls to spare, courtesy of Varma's stunning unbeaten 72-run knock from 55 balls.

"When the slip came in, I knew they were trying to dismiss me with leg-spin" - Ravi Bishnoi on hitting crucial four in last over of India vs England 2nd T20I

Apart from his impressive bowling exploits in the second T20I, Ravi Bishnoi also played an important role with the bat. The lower-order batter hit two crucial fours in the run chase, one of which came in the penultimate over.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Bishnoi stated that he was anticipating a leg spin delivery from Liam Livingstone. He mentioned that he was targeting the cover region and got a lucky boundary courtesy of an outside edge.

Bishnoi said:

"It was a simple conversation (with Tilak). My job was to give him the strike and not play any unnecessary rash shot. If I hung around with him we could chase it. We had few wickets in hand. I just posted a reel today on Instagram saying 'why should batters have all the fun' so today was my day (laughs). I knew he'd try to get me out with the slip in. My attempt was to go over the covers but I got a lucky boundary. I took it with both hands."

The third T20I between India and England will be played at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

